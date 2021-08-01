This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC Features  •  

20 stunning photos of the city of Liverpool

Joanna Durkan

The city of Liverpool is one that we each hold dear, one of friendly faces, creatives and a home of culture – and here is the city in all its glory in 20 stunning images.

We all associate the city with the football club we love, but Liverpool itself is a beautiful and vibrant place to be and has an iconic history.

The Royal Liver Building, Pier Head and Albert Dock are headline landmarks, then there are an impressive collection of museums, odes to its musical past – notably the Beatles – and an impressive art collection.

Then there is, of course, the football and the age-old question of if you are of red or blue persuasion.

It all makes for an inviting and exciting city, one that is certainly easy on the eye with some incredible pieces of architecture.

The River Mersey also holds a significant place in the city’s history, a port city renowned for its docks, and a pioneer in the development of dock technology and management.

And it’s a beautiful sight on either side of the Mersey.

Sun rise, Liver building, Merseyside, general waterfront (PA Images)

Picture by: CROFT MALCOLM CROFT / PA Archive/Press Association Images A FERRY MAKES ITS WAY ACROSS THE MERSEY IN LIVERPOOL. BACKGROUND IS THE LIVER BUILDING

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, June 21, 2014: Views across Liverpool including the Liver Building from floor 38 of the West Tower at a players' dinner during Day Three of the Liverpool Hope University International Tennis Tournament. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Royal Liver Building dominates the landscape and is one of the most recognisable landmarks in the city and has been since 1911 when it was completed.

Its position overlooking the Mersey sees two Liver Birds, Bella and Bertie, watch over the land and sea and it’s a magnificent structure and focal point.

The sun sets behind the Royal Liver Building in Liverpool. Picture date: Wednesday March 17, 2021. (Photo: Peter Byrne / PA Images / Alamy)

Sun rise, Liver building, Merseyside, general waterfront (PA Images)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, May 9, 2016: One of the Liver birds on the Royal Liver Building on Liverpool's historic World Heritage waterfront. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The sun sets behind the Royal Liverbuilding in Liverpool.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, May 9, 2016: The clock face a Liver bird of the Royal Liver Building on Liverpool's historic World Heritage waterfront. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It is the backdrop for the waterfront statue of the Beatles, a popular tourist destination at a place that is a nod to where the Fab Four played their last gig in their hometown.

Liverpool, Beatles, Liver building, general, waterfront, Merseyside (Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

There’s the world-renowned Albert Dock, which was regenerated in the 1990s, with the city centre receiving extensive support from the European Union ahead of being later awarded European Capital of Culture for 2008.

Aerial view of The Royal Albert Dock in Liverpool

Many would have heard their tunes radiating from Radio City Tower, a Grade II listed building that was built in 1969.

It’s one of the first things you will see when you exit Liverpool Lime Street railway station, next to St George’s Hall, another historical landmark and where people converge in important moments.

A general view of in Liverpool, Radio City tower, Mersyside (EMPICS Entertainment/EMPICS Entertainment)

A giant banner is unveiled at St George's Hall in Liverpool after the inquest jury ruled the 96 victims in the Hillsborough disaster had been unlawfully killed. (Picture by: PA / PA Wire/Press Association Images)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, September 22, 2016: A general view of the St. George's Hall before a Conferment of the Freedom of the City of Liverpool for the 96 Victims of the Hillsborough Stadium Disaster. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool Cathedral is the largest cathedral and religious building in Britain, and the eighth-largest church in the world, which sits beautifully in the city it serves.

A panoramic aerial view over Liverpool Cathedral.

“If you want a cathedral, we’ve got one to spare…” Liverpool has two cathedrals, Anglican and Catholic, sitting at either end of Hope Street. They’re both stunning.

Sefton Park is one of the most popular parks, with the beautiful Palm House at its centre.

The sun rises behind the Sefton Park Palm House

And from Stanley Park, which stretches over 110 acres, you can see the home of Liverpool Football Club dominate the skyline.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, June 1, 2020: A general view of Anfield stadium from Stanley Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 14, 2018: Liverpool's Anfield stadium seen from across Stanley Park with the spring daffodils in full bloom pictured before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. (Pic by Laura Malkin/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, April 30, 2021: An aerial view of Anfield, the home stadium of Liverpool Football Club. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

What a beautiful city it is, and we’re honoured to call it home and it is cherished by millions who consider it as a home away from home.

