20 stunning photos of the city of Liverpool

The city of Liverpool is one that we each hold dear, one of friendly faces, creatives and a home of culture – and here is the city in all its glory in 20 stunning images.

We all associate the city with the football club we love, but Liverpool itself is a beautiful and vibrant place to be and has an iconic history.

The Royal Liver Building, Pier Head and Albert Dock are headline landmarks, then there are an impressive collection of museums, odes to its musical past – notably the Beatles – and an impressive art collection.

Then there is, of course, the football and the age-old question of if you are of red or blue persuasion.

It all makes for an inviting and exciting city, one that is certainly easy on the eye with some incredible pieces of architecture.

The River Mersey also holds a significant place in the city’s history, a port city renowned for its docks, and a pioneer in the development of dock technology and management.

And it’s a beautiful sight on either side of the Mersey.

The Royal Liver Building dominates the landscape and is one of the most recognisable landmarks in the city and has been since 1911 when it was completed.

Its position overlooking the Mersey sees two Liver Birds, Bella and Bertie, watch over the land and sea and it’s a magnificent structure and focal point.

It is the backdrop for the waterfront statue of the Beatles, a popular tourist destination at a place that is a nod to where the Fab Four played their last gig in their hometown.

There’s the world-renowned Albert Dock, which was regenerated in the 1990s, with the city centre receiving extensive support from the European Union ahead of being later awarded European Capital of Culture for 2008.

Many would have heard their tunes radiating from Radio City Tower, a Grade II listed building that was built in 1969.

It’s one of the first things you will see when you exit Liverpool Lime Street railway station, next to St George’s Hall, another historical landmark and where people converge in important moments.

Liverpool Cathedral is the largest cathedral and religious building in Britain, and the eighth-largest church in the world, which sits beautifully in the city it serves.

“If you want a cathedral, we’ve got one to spare…” Liverpool has two cathedrals, Anglican and Catholic, sitting at either end of Hope Street. They’re both stunning.

Sefton Park is one of the most popular parks, with the beautiful Palm House at its centre.

And from Stanley Park, which stretches over 110 acres, you can see the home of Liverpool Football Club dominate the skyline.

What a beautiful city it is, and we’re honoured to call it home and it is cherished by millions who consider it as a home away from home.