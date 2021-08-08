LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 8, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp looks on as Andy Robertson goes off with an injury during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Andy Robertson injury: Klopp gives cautious update

New season, familiar problems for Liverpool with a defender suffering a potentially serious injury.

Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Athletic Club was a largely positive event, but for a first-half incident.

Andy Robertson injured his right ankle while blocking a shot shortly before half time, limping off to be replaced by youngster Owen Beck at half-time.

Speaking post-match, Jurgen Klopp explained: “We obviously don’t know in the moment how serious it is. It was pretty painful and that’s why Andy went off.

“You probably saw it on the TV pictures better than we did, but he got the ball, the ball on the front of his foot, [and] twisted the ankle.

“The pain settled already, but we cannot say anything further without further assessment tomorrow. He has to get a scan and then we will know more.”

Robertson, meanwhile, took to social media to say “Thank you for all your messages, I’m positive but let’s see what tomorrow brings” – referring to a scan on Monday he will undergo.

The cautious nature of Klopp’s words are to be expected, but despite Robertson walking off the pitch – Kopites will remember Virgil van Dijk doing the same against Everton before a torn ACL verdict was returned – it’s extremely unlikely he’ll feature at the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

Kostas Tsimikas was already planned to start against Osasuna on Monday night and the ‘Greek Scouser’ could now make his first Premier League start against Norwich on the opening day on Saturday.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 8, 2021: Liverpool's Andy Robertson goes off with an injury during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Robertson didn’t miss a single Premier League game for the Reds last term, playing 50 times across all competitions.

He also then went on to feature in all three games this summer for Scotland at Euro 2020.

