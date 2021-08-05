Liverpool’s first 60-minute friendly vs. Bologna ended in a comfortable win for the Reds, with Virgil van Dijk playing 40 minutes.

Liverpool 2-0 Bolgona

60-minute Pre-Season Friendly; Evian, France

Thursday, 5 August 2021

Goals

Jota 7′

Mane 13′

It was Liverpool in action, but not as we’re used to seeing them! The Reds looked more like rivals Man United, lining up in a bizarre combo of the home shirt with the away kit shorts and socks.

On the pitch, there was the welcome return of Virgil van Dijk to the starting lineup for the first time in 10 months, the Dutchman alongside Joel Matip in defence.

Up front Diogo Jota started centrally between Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, with Jota getting himself on the scoresheet after just six minutes by capitalising on some sloppy Bologna defending to waltz past two defenders and tuck away for a very simple finish.

Five minutes later and after more poor defending from the Italian side, Mane skipped around the keeper and tucked the ball home for 2-0.

Liverpool barely needed to break a sweat, in stark contrast to the intensity of the last friendly vs. Hertha Berlin. Bologna were not exactly impressive.

Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Bologna

Van Dijk plays 40 minutes

Jota and Mane with early goals

Next friendly vs. Athletic at Anfield on Sunday

Half time saw Van Dijk remain on the pitch, playing 42 minutes in total in what is a significant step in his return from injury.

Harvey Elliott was one of the standouts, again in his ‘new’ midfield role, the youngster playing 50 minutes before being replaced by Ben Woodburn for the final 10 minutes of the hour.

After the early couple of goals, the score remained 2-0, with Bologna slightly better in the second half.

Liverpool looked composed and had some nice play, plenty of positives for pre-season.

Attendance: Behind closed doors

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk (R. Williams 42′), Robertson; Milner, Elliott (Woodburn 50′), Keita; Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs not used: Karius, Pitaluga, Beck

Next Match: Athletic Bilbao – Sunday, 8 August, 4pm (BST)