Liverpool close their pre-season schedule with a final friendly against Osasuna tonight, with Jurgen Klopp naming a mixed side for the tribute to Michael Robinson.

The Reds and their Spanish opposition will honour the late striker and broadcaster at Anfield this evening, with around 40,000 fans set to attend the friendly.

Klopp named effectively his strongest pre-season side for Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Athletic Club, but his follow-up XI includes a number of players who will take places in his first-choice side when the campaign begins.

Caoimhin Kelleher starts in goal with Alisson having played 90 minutes a day prior, with the Irishman lining up behind a back four of Neco Williams, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas.

There will be an onus on Tsimikas to perform following Andy Robertson‘s ankle injury, with the Greek now expected to start against Norwich on Saturday.

Fabinho continues to build towards full fitness in midfield, with the Brazilian joined by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones in the three-man unit.

The No. 9 role is occupied by Roberto Firmino, to be flanked by 16-year-old Kaide Gordon and Takumi Minamino.

Thiago and Jordan Henderson are among the substitutes at Anfield, with the majority of Klopp’s side likely to play 90 minutes but with an opportunity for the senior midfield duo to pick up their first minutes of pre-season.

Notably, Ben Davies is listed as a substitute while Xherdan Shaqiri and Nat Phillips are absent entirely.

Liverpool: Kelleher; N.Williams, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones; Gordon, Minamino, Firmino

Substitutes: Karius, H. Davies, B. Davies, R. Williams, Beck, Bradley, Henderson, Thiago, Clarkson, Woodburn, Cain, Origi