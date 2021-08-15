There are less than 16 days remaining in the transfer window and Liverpool are expected to complete more outgoing business, which could include Divock Origi.

The 26-year-old is one of the names that was expected to leave this summer having continued to fall down the pecking order, he had just six starts to his name last season and was an unused substitute at Norwich.

The line has been that the Belgian will be “allowed to leave” should an acceptable offer arrive, which is reported to be in the region of “around £15 million to £20 million.”

In the current climate following on from the financial implications of the pandemic, it’s a fee that’s proved tough to see clubs bite.

But there remains interest from clubs in the Premier League, with the Telegraph‘s Mike McGrath reporting that Origi “is on the radar” of Wolves, Crystal Palace and West Ham as the transfer window enters its final two weeks.

Wolves have been credited a “long-term admirers” having agreed to a £22m deal for Origi back in 2018 before the striker turned down the move, with a loan offer last January also rejected.

Having struggled in attack last season, with the fifth least goals scored in the Premier League, which in part came due to the absence of striker Raul Jimenez, it’s an area that needs attention.

The Hammers, meanwhile, have long been looking for someone to support Michail Antonio and Palace are undergoing a rebuild of the squad under new manager Patrick Vieira.

Whether the interest turns into a serious discussion at the negotiation table remains to be seen, with the Reds’ price-tag likely to be met with some initial resistance – but there will be a market out there for Origi.

Xherdan Shaqiri is expected to depart, with Lyon the frontrunners, and reports have claimed that if Origi was also to head for the exit door than Liverpool would look to add to their squad.

It’s one that needs to be finely balanced in regard to homegrown players and wages, with outgoings needed before considering the possibility of new faces as Klopp alluded to.

“We cannot just add on players to this squad and say, ‘now let’s have a look how that works’,” Klopp said earlier in the week.

“You have to deal with the squad for the whole year, if someone leaves then we have to think do we have to replace them?”