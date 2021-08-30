Harvey Elliott‘s rise continues to see him tick off one box after another and the September international break heralds his first call up to the England under-21s.

Despite being just 18-years-old, Elliott is on the fast track at both club and international level having shown the maturity and quality needed to influence games regularly.

Jurgen Klopp has sung his praises although is understandably eager to contain expectation over the rising star, who kept Thiago and Naby Keita out of the side against Chelsea.

And having turned heads whilst on loan with Blackburn last season, Elliott’s desire to keep making strides forward at Liverpool has earned him the attention of those at England.

Elliott has represented the Young Lions throughout the age groups, from under-15s and now to the under-21s under new manager Lee Carsley, who has handed the No. 67 his maiden call-up at that level.

And Carsley spoke highly of the teenager and his development after drafting Elliott into his 24-man squad for the U21 Euros 2023 qualifier in September.

“Harvey is a player we have been aware of for a while. It was really good seeing him go out on loan to Blackburn. I watched a lot of his games at Blackburn,” Carsley said, via the Mirror.

“You are always cautious to see how they will get on in a first-team environment especially in the Championship which is a tough physical league.

“I thought he was very good. In possession, he was a threat. He was an exciting player who creates a lot of chances.

“The way Tony Mowbray put Harvey into some really good positions where he affected games with goals and assists.

“He has obviously carried that on in pre-season and showed that by getting minutes at Liverpool which is not an easy team to get into.

“It is the right time for Harvey to come in and it was great having the phone call with him yesterday. You can see how proud he is to represent England and get the call up.

“Gareth is aware of all the players in the pathway, U21s right down to younger ages.”

Carsley’s first Young Lions squad will take on Romania in a friendly before meeting Kosovo in Milton Keynes on September 7 in their opening qualifier, with Elliott and Curtis Jones hoping to feature in the former due to being suspended for the latter.

It’s easy to see how momentous it is for Elliott in his young career and while he will face stern competition for a place in the XI, the experience is one that will serve him and Liverpool well.