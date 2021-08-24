This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Fabinho returns to Liverpool training as Arsene Wenger pays visit

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was present as Liverpool returned to training ahead of Saturday’s clash with Chelsea, with Fabinho back with the squad.

Fabinho watched from the sidelines as the Reds beat Burnley 2-0 last weekend following the sad passing of his father, which saw him miss training in the buildup.

The 27-year-old was given as much time as he required to mourn, but stayed with the group for sessions at Kirkby and sat alongside the injured James Milner throughout the triumphant return of a full Anfield.

He will now be considered for selection as Chelsea visit Merseyside this weekend, having returned to training on Tuesday morning.

Also involved was Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who missed the Burnley game due to the birth of his first child, and the midfielder was reunited with his old boss, Wenger.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 8, 2021: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during the pre-match warm-up before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Anfield. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Wenger was at Kirkby to present Jurgen Klopp, Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago with their trophies from the Best FIFA Men’s awards from 2020.

The Frenchman, who now serves as FIFA’s chief of global football development, joined Klopp to watch training afterwards, with Andy Robertson also part of the group having recovered from his ankle injury.

Nat Phillips remains with the squad amid speculation over his future, as does Divock Origi, though there is no sign of Neco Williams or Loris Karius who were also missing at the weekend.

There appear to be no new injury problems, though Milner was not part of training as he recovers from a minor issue.

Liverpool squad training on Tuesday

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 21, 2021: Liverpool's Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konaté during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga

Defenders: Van Dijk, Matip, Gomez, Konate, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Keita, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones

Forwards: Salah, Mane, Jota, Firmino, Minamino, Origi

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.

Already a subscriber? Log in here