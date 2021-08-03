Fans revel in Fabinho’s new contract as LFC tie down “core part of team’s spine”

Liverpool fans have been provided with another boost in the form of Fabinho penning a new five-year deal, and it was easy to see why there was excitement over the announcement.

The No. 3 has proved to be an instrumental figure for Jurgen Klopp since his arrival in 2018, and he’s not called the lighthouse for no reason.

A world-class operator who showed his selflessness last season in defence, Fabinho is a fan favourite and while potentially underrated outside of Anfield, there’s no questioning the love Reds have for him.

He is the latest player to agree to a contract extension this summer, following Trent Alexander-Arnold, Caiomhin Kelleher and Harvey Elliott – and he will not be the last.

It’s an investment in the current squad and that Fabinho is here to stay until 2026 was greeted with excitement.

The likes of Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson will be expected to follow suit with talks planned over respective new deals.

As an instrumental piece of the Reds’ spine, tying Fabinho down for the long term is a brilliant piece of business for Liverpool ahead of the new season.

The 27-year-old is still very much in his prime and will be at the heart of the success the team no doubt go on to achieve in the coming years.