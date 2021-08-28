LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 28, 2021: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott (L) during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans praise Harvey Elliott but see draw as “2 points dropped”

Liverpool were left frustrated by a 10-man Chelsea, failing to find the all-important winner to ensure it was a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Anfield.

Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea

Premier League (3), Anfield
August 28, 2021

Goals: Salah (pen) 45+5’; Havertz 22’

It was straight back to Anfield for Liverpool on what was the final game before the international break, with Chelsea the visitors to pit two undefeated teams against one another.

And it would remain that way come full time, with neither team able to find the decisive goal that would seal all three points.

They initially went in the favour of Chelsea with Kai Havertz’s glancing header, only for chaos in the box at the cusp of half-time to see Mohamed Salah level the scores from the spot.

Reece James had been given his marching orders and it ensured the visitors had to play the second half with 10-men, but the Reds could not find a way to goal in a frustrating 45 minutes.

Here’s how Reds supporters reacted to the draw on Twitter and Facebook.

 

Felt like 2 points dropped with frustration over a blunt attack…

 

Chelsea were due their plaudits though…

“Grudgingly admit that was a 45min masterclass in defending with 10.”

Allan Fernandez on Facebook.

 

But Elliott remained a standout…

 

And there were also words for Liverpool’s defence…

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

Fan Comments

