It’s always memorable when Liverpool’s famed front three etch their name on the scoresheet, but more milestones are in the reckoning if they do so against Burnley on Saturday.

The Reds are unbeaten in the last 11 league games (nine wins, two draws), keeping six clean sheets in that sequence.

And they have won six league matches in a row – their longest winning streak in the top-flight since February 2020.

It’s Bobby’s World

Roberto Firmino has scored more goals against Burnley than any other Liverpool player in the Premier League era (five), one more than Mane.

The Brazilian’s goal at Norwich last Saturday was the 8,000th scored by the Reds in their league history.

It was also the 49th scored by a substitute in the league during Klopp’s reign – the most by any club since he became the Reds manager in October 2015.

Face off of the Longest-Serving

Last season they lost this fixture to end their club-record unbeaten league run at Anfield which stretched back 68 games and 1,369 days.

Klopp has won six of his 10 encounters with Sean Dyche, with two draws and two losses. But this game sees a meeting of the Premier League’s two longest-serving current managers.

Dyche was appointed in October 2012 and Klopp took charge in the same month three years later.

And three goals today will see Liverpool record 150 against Burnley in all league games.

More Milestones?!

Salah is two goals short of registering 100 Premier League goals – the first two came during his time at Chelsea.

While Mane is one goal short of recording 50 in the league for Liverpool at Anfield.

Should the Reds take all three points today it will be the first time in their history that they have won the opening two league games for a fourth successive season.

Beware the Claret Opener

They are unbeaten in their last two league visits to Anfield – both games played without fans present.

Last season’s victory was their first here in the league since 1974 while in 2019/20 they were the only team to avoid defeat in front of the Kop during the Reds’ title-winning campaign.

Sean Dyche’s men have scored the first goal in four of their last five visits to Anfield, they last failed to score on this ground in a 2-0 league defeat in March 2015.

But since their win at Anfield in January they have won just five of their last 21 league outings.

Whistle-happy Ref

Mike Dean took charge of this Anfield fixture last season. He has awarded the opposition a penalty on each of his last two visits.

And he has sent off 112 players during his Premier League career – more than any other referee.

This Season’s Scorers

Liverpool: Firmino 1, Jota 1, Salah 1

Burnley: Tarkowski 1

* Statistics courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).