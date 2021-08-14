Another game and another chance for Mohamed Salah to rewrite the record books, this time with a fifth successive goal on the opening day of the season.

Liverpool are unbeaten in the last 14 league games against Norwich (12 wins, 2 draws, 44 goals scored).

At Carrow Road, Liverpool have won seven of their nine Premier League visits, with the wins all coming in the last seven visits (scored 21 times in that winning sequence).

A total of 43 goals have been scored in the last nine meetings between the teams.

And the Reds’ last three wins at Carrow Road have all been by a single goal margin – 3-2; 5-4 and 1-0 (in the last fixture two seasons ago).

More records for Salah already?

Mo Salah could become the first Liverpool player in history to score a hat-trick in the opening league fixture of two campaigns.

And should the No. 11 score it will be the 100th different Liverpool game in which he has found the net (all competitions).

On top of all that, Salah has netted on the opening weekend in each of the last four league seasons – the only Reds player in history to do so.

Should he score in this game he would become the first Premier League player ever to record the feat in 5 successive campaigns!

Time to extend opening day joy

This will be the third season in a row the Reds have faced a promoted team first up – last season Leeds and the previous season Norwich.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their previous eight opening league fixtures with seven wins and a draw since losing at West Brom in 2012.

Have scored 19 goals in their five opening league fixtures of a campaign under Jurgen Klopp, scoring at least three goals in each game (3 once and 4 on four occasions).

Last season was the first that the club had ever scored four goals in a third successive opening day fixture – four scored v West Ham, Norwich and Leeds (all at Anfield).

The last time Liverpool were beaten by a newly promoted team on an opening day in the top-flight was in 1929 when they lost 5-0 at Middlesbrough.

No. 8,000 in reach

If Liverpool win they will equal their club record of most successive away league wins against the same opponent. Have won seven, one fewer than right at West Brom (1983-2009).

Liverpool are two goals short of recording 50 at Carrow Road in league football. This is their 29th visit.

If the Reds score twice they will register the 8,000th league goal in their history.

The return of the Canaries

This is City’s 10th Premier League campaign and their sixth different spell. They played in the inaugural season in 1992/93, recording their best ever top-flight finish – third.

They won their second Championship title in three seasons back in April finishing with 97 points, six ahead of Watford. They went top in November and never relinquished their position.

They lost only two of their last 18 matches, but they both came in their last three home games.

Daniel Farke was appointed as head coach of the club in May 2017 and has taken them to 2 promotions and one relegation. He has won 76 of his 176 league games in charge of the Canaries.

Last Season’s Scorers

Norwich: Pukki 26, Buendia 15, Cantwell 6, Dowell 6, Hugill 5, McLean 3, Idah 3, Vrancic 3, Aarons 2, Quintilla 2, Hanley 1, Martin 1, Placheta 1, Skipp 1, Sorensen 1, Stiepermann 1.

Liverpool: Salah 31, Mane 16, Jota 13, Firmino 9, Jones 4 , Minamino 4, Wijnaldum 3,

Alexander-Arnold 2, Alisson 1, Grujic 1, Henderson 1, Matip 1, Origi 1, Oxlade-Chamberlain 1, Phillips 1, Robertson 1, Shaqiri 1, Thiago 1, Van Dijk 1, Own goals 4.

* Statistics courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).