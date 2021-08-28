Roberto Firmino was forced off early against Chelsea and Jurgen Klopp acknowledged that he had sustained a hamstring injury, one he hopes is not too serious.

The Brazilian was back in the starting lineup after coming off the bench in the opening two games, replacing Diogo Jota to reunite Klopp’s famed front three from the start.

But Firmino would be withdrawn with 43 minutes on the clock against Chelsea, offering a slight grimace as he made his way to the bench to provide an injury worry looking ahead.

And post-match Klopp said his forward looks to have sustained a hamstring injury, with the question now surrounding the seriousness.

“Not really. I think Bobby probably had a muscle [injury]. I hope it’s not too big a problem,” Klopp told Sky Sports when asked if Firmino was okay.

In his press conference, he then confirmed that a scan will take place on Sunday to determine the seriousness.

With an international break now on the horizon, Liverpool have 15 days before they next take to the field at Leeds on September 12, but the Brazilian’s ability to recover in time to be in the squad is certainly questionable.

With the season picking up the pace on its return as Premier League action is coupled with Champions League and the League Cup, there will be no desire to rush Firmino back irrespective of his recovery time.

But the calls for reinforcements in the forward line will now only grow as the transfer window moves into its final three days.

Klopp has Mohamed Salah, Mane and Jota to call upon but even when searching for the win against Chelsea he did not turn to Takumi Minamino or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while Divock Origi was not in the matchday squad.