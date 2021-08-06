Liverpool are now reported to have agreed a fee for the highly rated Newcastle midfielder Bobby Clark, with the 16-year-old initially set to join the under-18s.

Clark, pictured centre, has emerged on the Reds’ radar as they pursue homegrown talent to bolster their academy ranks, as they are no longer permitted to sign overseas players under the age of 18.

The Newcastle youngster is among the most exciting prospects in his age group in England, and is set to follow Kaide Gordon in making the switch to Liverpool this year in what will be a “big blow” to the Magpies.

According to the Evening Chronicle‘s chief Newcastle writer Lee Ryder, the two clubs have now agreed a fee for Clark with the deal to be confirmed in “due course.”

The teenager is already believed to have begun training with the U18s at Kirkby, linking up with the likes of Luca Stephenson, Fabian Mrozek, Iwan Roberts and Charlie Hayes-Green in Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s squad.

If the move goes through as expected, he can hope to make a swift impact as the young Reds begin their U18 Premier League campaign on August 14 at home to Stoke.

It remains to be seen whether Clark will be cleared to feature in that clash, but he should certainly be available to take on Newcastle when they visit the academy on December 4.

The fee agreed is as yet unknown, though it is unlikely to be too high given his lack of exposure compared to Gordon, who joined in a deal worth up to £3 million having already made his first-team debut for Derby.

Clark would be Liverpool’s first notable signing of the summer at academy level, having brought in Mrozek, Mateusz Musialowski, Melkamu Frauendorf and Marcelo Pitaluga a year ago.

Goalkeeper Liam Hughes joined in January along with defenders Calum Scanlon and Stefan Bajcetic, with Gordon to follow in February after a package was finalised with Derby.

There are expected to be a number of outgoings from the under-23s squad before the transfer window closes, with Tony Gallacher, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Luis Longstaff and Morgan Boyes among those likely to leave.

Jakub Ojrzynski, Sepp van den Berg, Paul Glatzel, Anderson Arroyo and Adam Lewis have already departed on loan, with Leighton Clarkson leading the group potentially to follow.