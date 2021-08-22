Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri looks set for an imminent Anfield exit, amid reports that a fee has finally been agreed for his transfer to French club Lyon.

Long linked with a move back to mainland Europe, the Swiss maestro’s time as a Red looks all but up now.

Sevilla and Lazio were the two clubs most regularly suggested as likely suitors – but he’s set for France and Lyon, after Liverpool agreed terms on a £9.5 million transfer.

Paul Joyce of the Times says Les Gones more than doubled their original offer – around £4m – after the Reds showed no interest in such a cut-price deal.

Earlier in the summer, Shaqiri was suggested to be on the market at around the £10-12m region, so a compromise has clearly been reached between the clubs.

Lyon’s hand may have been forced to up their bid due to a dismal start to the season, which has seen them fail to win any of their opening three matches against distinctly bottom-half clubs, including a newly promoted side in Clermont.

Rumours have suggested their president, Jean-Michel Aulas, was so incensed by the defeat to Angers that he was prepared to immediately sell several players and tear up the contract of Brazilian defender Marcelo, who was left out of this weekend’s squad.

Shaqiri’s imminent signing, then, could prove to be the start of a rebuild for Lyon, while similarly kick-starting a potential move in the market for Jurgen Klopp‘s squad.

Funds from the No23, if the move goes through, will be added to income from deals for Marko Grujic, Harry Wilson and Taiwo Awoniyi, potentially going toward another attacker to fill the void left in the squad by Shaqiri, who has scored eight times for the Reds in 63 games.