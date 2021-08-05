LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 14, 2021: Liverpool and Real Madrid players stand for a moment's silence to remember the victims of the Hillsborough Stadium Disaster on the eve of the 32th anniversary before the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and Real Madird CF at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Hillsborough  •  

Liverpool confirm plans to honour 97th Hillsborough victim – including changes to shirts

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool have confirmed plans for a minute’s silence to honour the late Andrew Devine, the 97th fatality of the Hillsborough disaster, along with future tributes.

Devine sadly passed away last month at the age of 55, following a long battle with the life-changing injuries he suffered at Hillsborough in 1989.

A coroner ruled that the lifelong Liverpool supporter was unlawfully killed, bringing the death toll to 97 in the aftermath of the tragedy in Sheffield 32 years ago.

Jurgen Klopp and his squad observed a 97-second silence at their pre-season training camp in Austria to honour Devine, and the club have now announced a tribute ahead of the first home game of the Premier League season.

Liverpool will play Burnley at Anfield on August 21, with a minute’s silence to be held before kickoff, while a mosaic will be displayed on the Kop.

That mosaic will feature the Eternal Flames along with the number 97, to acknowledge Devine as part of the legacy of Hillsborough and mark his life accordingly.

The club have also confirmed that changes will be made to the Hillsborough memorial emblem, which is most notably featured on the back of Liverpool shirts, from 96 to 97.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 14, 2021: Floral tributes left at the eternal flame memorial for the 96 victims of the Hillsborough Disater pictured before the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and Real Madird CF at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

However, those will not be in place for the 2021/22 campaign due to logistical issues, with the new 97 emblem to be used for new shirts from 2022/23 and beyond.

Devine’s name will also be etched onto the Hillsborough Memorial outside Anfield alongside the other 96 who lost their lives as a result of the disaster.

It is a fitting tribute to a devoted supporter who felt the impact of Hillsborough for over three decades.

You’ll Never Walk Alone, Andrew Devine.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.

Already a subscriber? Log in here