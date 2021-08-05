Liverpool have confirmed plans for a minute’s silence to honour the late Andrew Devine, the 97th fatality of the Hillsborough disaster, along with future tributes.

Devine sadly passed away last month at the age of 55, following a long battle with the life-changing injuries he suffered at Hillsborough in 1989.

A coroner ruled that the lifelong Liverpool supporter was unlawfully killed, bringing the death toll to 97 in the aftermath of the tragedy in Sheffield 32 years ago.

Jurgen Klopp and his squad observed a 97-second silence at their pre-season training camp in Austria to honour Devine, and the club have now announced a tribute ahead of the first home game of the Premier League season.

Liverpool will play Burnley at Anfield on August 21, with a minute’s silence to be held before kickoff, while a mosaic will be displayed on the Kop.

That mosaic will feature the Eternal Flames along with the number 97, to acknowledge Devine as part of the legacy of Hillsborough and mark his life accordingly.

The club have also confirmed that changes will be made to the Hillsborough memorial emblem, which is most notably featured on the back of Liverpool shirts, from 96 to 97.

However, those will not be in place for the 2021/22 campaign due to logistical issues, with the new 97 emblem to be used for new shirts from 2022/23 and beyond.

Devine’s name will also be etched onto the Hillsborough Memorial outside Anfield alongside the other 96 who lost their lives as a result of the disaster.

It is a fitting tribute to a devoted supporter who felt the impact of Hillsborough for over three decades.

You’ll Never Walk Alone, Andrew Devine.