LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, May 10, 2018: Director of Football Michael Edwards arrives on the red carpet for the Liverpool FC Players' Awards 2018 at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans concerned by likely departure of “integral” Michael Edwards

Liverpool‘s transfer guru Michael Edwards is expected to depart the club next summer and the news has caused a wide array of emotions and thoughts for Reds.

The club’s sporting director has overseen a significant transformation since stepping into the role back in 2016, helping to elevate the club to the top of European and English football.

Edwards and his team are revered for their transfer dealings and thorough analysis, with Jurgen Klopp backing their expertise.

But reports on Monday state that Edwards is expected to step down at the end of the current season after 10 years with the club, although Liverpool are rightly keen for him to stay.

A formidable force in transfer dealings, Edwards’ reported departure is one that led to mixed reactions from fans:

An integral part of Liverpool‘s rise to the top, Edwards will be a significant loss to the club but there certainly looks to be a succession plan in place should the Reds fail to keep him on board.

Julian Ward was promoted to the role of assistant sporting director at the end of 2020 and has been with the club since 2020, earning a strong reputation in the process both internally and externally.

In the never stopping football train, a smooth transition is paramount in roles such as these.

