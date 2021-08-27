Liverpool now know not only their opponents in this season’s Champions League, but also when they’ll play the ties and thus which Premier League game falls before and after European games.
The 2019 winners were drawn in Group B on Thursday, alongside Atletico Madrid, FC Porto and AC Milan, meaning trips to Spain, Portugal and Italy for Jurgen Klopp‘s side this autumn.
The campaign kicks off at Anfield, with Italian side AC Milan visiting the home of the Reds for the first-ever time.
A trip to Porto awaits in matchday two, before back-to-back ties vs. Atletico.
The trip to Madrid comes in a week with three away games, with Watford away and Man United away either side of the visit to the Wanda Metropolitano.
The final two group games see Porto visit Anfield in late November, then the final group game at the iconic San Siro stadium in Milan.
Here’s who the Reds face before and after each Champions League tie:
Matchday 1: AC MILAN (H) September 15
Before: Leeds (A) Sun 12 Sept
After: Palace (H) Sat 18 Sept
Matchday 2: PORTO (A) September 28
Before: Brentford (A) Sat 25 Sept
After: Man City (H) Sun 3 Oct
Matchday 3: ATLETICO (A) October 19
Before: Watford (A) Sat 16 Oct
After: Man United (A) Sun 24 Oct
Matchday 4: ATLETICO (H) November 3
Before: Brighton (H) Sat 30 Oct
After: West Ham (A) TBC 5/6 Nov
Matchday 5: PORTO (H) November 24
Before: Arsenal (H) TBC 20/21 Nov
After: Southampton (H) TBC 27/28 Nov
Matchday 6: vs. AC MILAN (A) December 7
Before: Wolves (A) TBC 4/5 Dec
After: Villa (H) TBC 11/12 Dec
This season, teams competing in the Champions League on a Wednesday evening will not be scheduled for the early Saturday lunchtime kick-off for the following weekend, something Klopp has been highly critical of in the past.
At this point, whether away fans will be allowed has not been confirmed either way by UEFA, but visiting fans were not permitted during the qualifying games this summer.
Liverpool fans will be particularly keen to visit the San Siro since the iconic stadium is planned to be demolished, a project that is currently on hold in Milan. Hopefully, restrictions allow.
Fan Comments