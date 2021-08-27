Liverpool now know not only their opponents in this season’s Champions League, but also when they’ll play the ties and thus which Premier League game falls before and after European games.

The 2019 winners were drawn in Group B on Thursday, alongside Atletico Madrid, FC Porto and AC Milan, meaning trips to Spain, Portugal and Italy for Jurgen Klopp‘s side this autumn.

The campaign kicks off at Anfield, with Italian side AC Milan visiting the home of the Reds for the first-ever time.

A trip to Porto awaits in matchday two, before back-to-back ties vs. Atletico.

The trip to Madrid comes in a week with three away games, with Watford away and Man United away either side of the visit to the Wanda Metropolitano.

The final two group games see Porto visit Anfield in late November, then the final group game at the iconic San Siro stadium in Milan.

Here’s who the Reds face before and after each Champions League tie:

Matchday 1: AC MILAN (H) September 15

Before: Leeds (A) Sun 12 Sept

After: Palace (H) Sat 18 Sept

Matchday 2: PORTO (A) September 28

Before: Brentford (A) Sat 25 Sept

After: Man City (H) Sun 3 Oct

Matchday 3: ATLETICO (A) October 19

Before: Watford (A) Sat 16 Oct

After: Man United (A) Sun 24 Oct

Matchday 4: ATLETICO (H) November 3

Before: Brighton (H) Sat 30 Oct

After: West Ham (A) TBC 5/6 Nov

Matchday 5: PORTO (H) November 24

Before: Arsenal (H) TBC 20/21 Nov

After: Southampton (H) TBC 27/28 Nov

Matchday 6: vs. AC MILAN (A) December 7

Before: Wolves (A) TBC 4/5 Dec

After: Villa (H) TBC 11/12 Dec

This season, teams competing in the Champions League on a Wednesday evening will not be scheduled for the early Saturday lunchtime kick-off for the following weekend, something Klopp has been highly critical of in the past.

At this point, whether away fans will be allowed has not been confirmed either way by UEFA, but visiting fans were not permitted during the qualifying games this summer.

Liverpool fans will be particularly keen to visit the San Siro since the iconic stadium is planned to be demolished, a project that is currently on hold in Milan. Hopefully, restrictions allow.