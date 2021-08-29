This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

No context Matip & imperious Van Dijk – 5 things fans are talking about after Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

It was a case of a missed opportunity for Liverpool against Chelsea, but Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip got Reds talking – as did the record-breaking Mohamed Salah.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side remain without a blemish in the loss column this season but there was a tinge of disappointment as the Reds were unable to break down a 10-man Chelsea unit.

They had 45 minutes to do so but couldn’t find a way to add to Mohamed Salah‘s opener from the penalty spot, with the Blues stubbornly ensuring Kai Havertz’s goal saw them walk with a point.

There were still positives to take from the encounter, but there was plenty to digest and talk about for fans after the game.

 

Out of context Matip

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 14, 2021: Liverpool's Joel Matip during the FA Premier League match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The man just keeps on giving.

The reaction to a free kick being awarded against him is pure, effortless and unintentionally brilliant, need we say more?

Virgil van Dijk will have a field day with Matip having already admitted the Dutchman is “normally one of the first who saw it and loves this stuff.” Easy to see why!

 

Where is the trust?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 28, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp reacts during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Reds struggled to find a route to goal at Anfield and with the game still there for the taking, Klopp still did not look to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or Takumi Minamino – with Divock Origi not even on the bench.

There were chances, but they were frustratingly scuppered like Salah’s at the death.

The low block was problematic once more though and it left more questions than answers for Reds, some of whom want to see reinforcements before the close of the window:

 

Van Dijk might not be the same? Please…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 28, 2021: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Dutchman started the season under the cloud of his injury and questions pertaining to how close or far away he would be to the Van Dijk pre-injury.

But we have not needed long to find out the answer. And that is that he is just as imperious as he has always been.

The No. 4 calmly patrolled the backline and kept Romelu Lukaku at bay, with his stats from the day making for incredible reading:

And there were plenty of Reds sitting comfortably and bemused at the doubts that have been cast over Van Dijk recently:

 

Deadly from the spot

Mohamed Salah scores from the penalty spot vs Chelsea (Image: Mike Egerton / Alamy)

He’s given no reason for us to doubt him, but why do the nerves still appear when Salah is setting up for a penalty kick? Or is that just me?

The No. 11 kicks them hard and true and he has scored each of his last 14 Premier League penalties, talk about consistently deadly.

 

A right-back he shall stay!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 28, 2021: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s bright start to the season continued on Saturday, with his passing range catching the eye once more, specifically from Gary Lineker who wants to see him in midfield.

The No. 66 was used in the middle of the park in his academy days but has carved out quite the career at right-back, and that’s where he should stay in the eye of Jamie Carragher.

We’re with Carra on this one!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.

Already a subscriber? Log in here