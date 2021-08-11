Former Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster finally has his first goal in a Sheffield United jersey and fans of both his new and old club were united in delighting that he has finally ended a tough year of misfortune.

The young attacker showed glimpses of real quality in his infrequent run-outs with the Reds, having battled back from serious injury.

He also thrived in the second tier with a Swansea loan spell, but the switch to Sheffield United last season didn’t go to plan as he inadvertently ended up joining what would be one of the Premier League‘s worst sides in history, with a manager who clearly couldn’t get the best out of him.

Well over 1,000 minutes later, he netted to seal a 1-0 Carabao Cup win over Carlisle for the Blades and the release of emotions as he found the back of the net was evident.

Liverpool fans – as well as Blades supporters of course – quickly took to social media to express their backing of the 21-year-old, and to predict big things from him this season as a result of his upturn in confidence.

The strike itself is one he’ll enjoy watching back…





Rhian Brewster's first goal for Sheffield United, after 1359 minutes of football in 32 games. https://t.co/mPAgdtjo4w — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) August 10, 2021





Been a long time coming. Special moment at the Lane?? pic.twitter.com/yFroVVdika — Rhian Brewster (@RhianBrewster9) August 10, 2021

Kopites shared in the delight of their likeable former striker…

Never seen a fan base get behind a striker with 0 goals like that before. Never seen a fan base so delighted said striker got his first goal. RHIAN BREWSTER BABY??? #twitterblades | #sufc pic.twitter.com/XKMX9iHf1O — Kop.Finest (@KopFinest) August 10, 2021





Wonder how much the Brewster buyback clause is, would suck for Sheffield Utd if he turns into a machine and we trigger it and it's basically peanuts ? — emzed (@MZ05_) August 10, 2021





Blades fans were naturally delighted to see a return on their £23m signing…

…and of course, a few made a predictable joke or two

Well in Rhian – now for a full campaign of reminding the doubters of the unquestioned ability he possesses.