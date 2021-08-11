BURNLEY, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 29, 2020: Sheffield United's Rhian Brewster during the FA Premier League match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United FC at Turf Moor. Burnley won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Rhian Brewster finally scores first goal – and Liverpool fans all say the same thing

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Former Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster finally has his first goal in a Sheffield United jersey and fans of both his new and old club were united in delighting that he has finally ended a tough year of misfortune.

The young attacker showed glimpses of real quality in his infrequent run-outs with the Reds, having battled back from serious injury.

He also thrived in the second tier with a Swansea loan spell, but the switch to Sheffield United last season didn’t go to plan as he inadvertently ended up joining what would be one of the Premier League‘s worst sides in history, with a manager who clearly couldn’t get the best out of him.

Well over 1,000 minutes later, he netted to seal a 1-0 Carabao Cup win over Carlisle for the Blades and the release of emotions as he found the back of the net was evident.

Liverpool fans – as well as Blades supporters of course – quickly took to social media to express their backing of the 21-year-old, and to predict big things from him this season as a result of his upturn in confidence.

 

The strike itself is one he’ll enjoy watching back…



 

Kopites shared in the delight of their likeable former striker…








 

Blades fans were naturally delighted to see a return on their £23m signing…




 

…and of course, a few made a predictable joke or two



Well in Rhian – now for a full campaign of reminding the doubters of the unquestioned ability he possesses.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.

Already a subscriber? Log in here