Rhys Williams has left Liverpool on a season-long loan, with the 20-year-old centre-back making a natural step to the Championship as he continues his development.

The No. 46 became an important player for Jurgen Klopp in the second half of last season, making 19 appearances throughout 2020/21 to solve an injury crisis.

That included a run of five consecutive starts to conclude the Premier League campaign, which helped seal a third-placed finish and a place in the Champions League.

With the signing of Ibrahima Konate and the return of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, however, Williams dropped down the pecking order, with his only outing of the season so far coming for the under-23s.

A year on from his return from non-league side Kidderminster Harriers and a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the defender has now joined Swansea on loan.

He has also signed a new five-year contract with the Reds.

Williams will spend the 2021/22 season with the Championship club, which gives him a great opportunity to make another step in his development and play as a first-choice starter.

Swansea are now managed by former Norwich defender Russell Martin, joining after an impressive spell in charge of MK Dons, with the 35-year-old in a strong position to aid Williams’ progress.

Liverpool have enjoyed a positive relationship with the Swans in recent years, fuelled by the presence of Steve Cooper as manager and Mike Marsh as assistant, with Rhian Brewster enjoying a half-season loan spell with the Swans in 2020.

Now Williams will be given a chance to perform at the Liberty, where he will compete with Ben Cabango, Ryan Bennett, Joel Latibeaudiere and Brandon Cooper for a starting spot.

Swansea typically deploy a three-man defence, which boosts the youngster’s chance of a regular role – particularly suiting the central berth that Bennett has occupied.

Good luck, Rhys!