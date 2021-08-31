Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo has departed on loan for the seventh time in his 10 years with the club, despite a sale being preferred.

Ojo joined the Reds as a teenager in 2011, becoming the most expensive 14-year-old in football upon his £2 million switch from MK Dons and showcasing great potential during his academy run.

He looked set for a first-team breakthrough as he made 11 appearances under Jurgen Klopp in the German’s first season at Anfield, but a series of loan moves were to follow.

The winger took in spells with Wigan, Wolves, Fulham, Stade de Reims, Rangers and finally Cardiff, falling out of the picture at Liverpool, playing only twice more in 2017.

With the writing on the wall as he was omitted from the first-team squad for pre-season this summer, Ojo instead trained with the under-23s and featured in two of the opening three games of the campaign, scoring against Everton.

Now, he has headed on another loan, joining Millwall in the Championship.

The move should provide Ojo with the platform to establish himself as a first-team regular, and with a year left on his contract hopefully earn a permanent switch in 2022.

Liverpool have the option to extend his deal by a further year, which could still allow them to cash in next summer.

But having set a £5 million price tag this time around amid interest from Belgium, Greece and Germany, this development can only be seen as a letdown.

For the player, it continues to cloud his future with uncertainty – far from what he would have hoped 10 years ago when he joined.