The best photos as fans return and Jota & Mane fire up Liverpool victory

Liverpool were back in front of their own fans as they took on Burnley on Saturday, with goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane sealing a 2-0 victory at Anfield.

It had been a long wait and it showed as a full house at Anfield roared the Reds on from warmup to final whistle, buoyed by another excellent display.

Jurgen Klopp made a bold call in his team selection as Harvey Elliott started his first Premier League game coming in for the absent James Milner, and it paid off as the 18-year-old shone in midfield.

There were no surprises when it came to the opening goalscorer as Diogo Jota headed home from Kostas Tsimikas‘ cross, the Greek growing in confidence as Andy Robertson watched on from the bench.

Burnley threatened in patches but Liverpool were deserved winners, with Sadio Mane‘s expertly curated strike sealing the three points to build on a strong showing away to Norwich.

Anfield provided an eye-catching backdrop as the Reds cruised to the win – a photographer’s dream.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 21, 2021: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson lays a wreath in memory of the past players who died during the Covid-19 pandemic during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Before the game, there were tributes to those who lost their lives during lockdown, including Andrew Devine, the 97th fatality of the Hillsborough disaster, with Jordan Henderson laying a wreath in front of the Kop.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 21, 2021: Liverpool supporters on the Spion Kop pay tribute with a mosaic to Andrew Devine who became the 97th victim of the Hillsborough Stadium Disaster during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

For Jota, the game provided a first opportunity to shine in front of a full Anfield as a Liverpool player, and the striker duly obliged…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 21, 2021: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

2GERCRP Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Saturday August 21, 2021.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 21, 2021: Liverpool's Diogo Jota (C) celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Mane’s strike followed in the second half, and the celebrations were sublime…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 21, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 21, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 21, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 21, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Late on brought another big moment as Joe Gomez made his first competitive appearance since November, coming on for the stellar Tsimikas…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 21, 2021: Liverpool's Joe Gomez (R) and Virgil van Dijk during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Packed stands were a sight to behold, with Anfield in stunning voice throughout…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 21, 2021: Liverpool supporters applaud the team after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 21, 2021: Liverpool supporters sing "You'll Never Walk Alone" before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 21, 2021: Liverpool supporters' banner "Kings of Europe" before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 21, 2021: Liverpool's scoreboard records the 2-0 victory during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There could be few complaints as the supporters filed out of the stadium at full-time, with Liverpool making it two wins from two, with five goals scored and none conceded so far.

Next up is a huge challenge, though, as the Reds host Chelsea in a week’s time – with Klopp and his side needing the Kop at their best once again.

