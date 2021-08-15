This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

The King and his loyal fans – 5 things fans are talking about after Norwich 0-3 Liverpool

A new season but the same old prolific Mohamed Salah came out to play as Liverpool got their season up and running with a 3-0 win at Norwich.

There’s no feeling quite like the one that a new season brings when optimism is in the air and the hopes for what could be come May are playing on loop.

And Jurgen Klopp‘s side offered a taste at what is yet to come as they eased a spirited Norwich outfit to one side despite still visibly having more gears to click into.

Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Salah all etched their name on the scoreboard for the first three points of the new campaign, with the No. 11 having a hand in all.

Reds couldn’t have asked for a better start, and here are five things fans have been talking about after the win at Carrow Road.

 

Mo is simply ridiculous

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 14, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

We shouldn’t expect any less at this point, but Salah continually finds a way to leave an impression and set records at every turn.

A fifth successive season with an opening day goal makes him the first ever to do so in the Premier League and it’s a formidable sign of what is to come for the opposition this season:

Start as you mean to go on Salah and we’ve got another 20+ goal season coming at us…dare we even say 30+?

 

Alisson turns it on

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 14, 2021: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker makes a save during the FA Premier League match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

He didn’t have much to do throughout the 90 minutes and could have been forgiven for conceding late with Norwich peppering his goal at the death, but that he didn’t said everything about the No. 1.

We’re very lucky to have him…but can we talk about how he just calmly palms the ball to Trent at the end of it all!:

The first clean sheet of many!

 

Van Dijk returns!

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 14, 2021: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during the FA Premier League match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Dutchman breathes new life into this Liverpool team when he is on the field, we stand and walk taller in his presence and he may have been out for 302 days, but it didn’t look that way.

It’s a moment he, and millions of Reds, have been waiting for and that he completed his first 90 minutes in 10 months without fault was a huge relief and no doubt a confidence booster for Van Dijk:

And there was also a notable nod to how bad it actually was last season:

 

Greek Scouser catches the eye

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 14, 2021: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas (L) and Norwich City's Max Aarons during the FA Premier League match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Klopp was not wrong in saying that it looked as though “someone obviously pulled the plug a little bit” late in the piece on Tsimikas’ maiden start, but he did more than enough.

Filling the position left vacant by Andy Robertson is no easy feat but there’s plenty to be excited about as the Greek Scouser steps out from the shadows:

Improvements to be had but he showed all the signs Klopp and co. will have wanted to see.

 

Fans are back!

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 14, 2021: Liverpool supporters during the FA Premier League match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

How did we survive so long without fans in stadiums?

It was a glorious sight to see the two teams greeted by a sea of yellow and with the travelling Kop in fine voice, real football with real fans and we missed it greatly!

Now for similar scenes at Anfield…bring it on!

