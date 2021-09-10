Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LEEDS, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 12, 2021: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
10 impressive stats from Liverpool’s dominant win at Leeds

Liverpool were in complete control against Leeds as they cruised to a 3-0 victory on a day that saw Jurgen Klopp‘s men add some impressive stats to their name.

The Reds remain unbeaten in 2021/22 to date with the trip to Elland Road keeping Klopp’s side in touch at the top of the table alongside Chelsea and Man United.

Importantly it came thanks to an impressive performance on the pitch, with Liverpool carving out chance after chance to ultimately see the scoreboard flatter the home side.

Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane were the ones to etch their name on the scoresheet to seal all three points, leading to some notable records and statistics.

Here are 10 key stats from Liverpool‘s win at Leeds.

Liverpool became the first team to record 50 top-flight victories over Leeds.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has created 20 chances in the league so far this season – 7 more than the next best in Jack Grealish and Salah (13).

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 12, 2021: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

– Salah is the 30th player to reach 100 Premier League goals – and he is only the second African to reach the milestone, following in the footsteps of Didier Drogba.

Liverpool‘s 14-match unbeaten league run is currently the longest in the division (W11, D3). The last defeat was against Fulham in March.

Fabinho scored his first goal away from Anfield, his fourth overall for the club.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 12, 2021: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

– The Reds had 30 shots against Leeds, taking their tally to 100 for the league season. Only Chelsea (109) have had more since 2003/04 in the first four Premier League games.

– Mane had 10 shots against Leeds, the most he’s had in a single Premier League game. 10 times lucky!

– Since the start of 2020/21, Liverpool have scored more Premier League goals via corners than any other team with 13.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 12, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané (2nd from L) celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

– Jota created more chances than any other player from either side during the game, with 6.

– Trent’s assist for Salah was his 35th in the Premier League, only Cesc Fabregas, Wayne Rooney and Ryan Giggs hit that figure at a younger age.

These Reds are something else!

How did the chant at Elland Road go…”The Reds have got no money, but we’ll still win the league.”

