Liverpool‘s League Cup adventure starts at Norwich on Tuesday, a game that nestles between a taxing run domestically and on the continent – meaning changes aplenty.

Jurgen Klopp‘s decision to make six changes, albeit one was forced upon him, was vindicated over the weekend as the Reds ran out 3-0 winners, maintaining their unbeaten start to the season.

A total of 21 players already have minutes to their name this season as the manager looks to carefully manage his side and keep them ticking.

And those on the fringe from the academy are set to be relied upon next as the League Cup kicks off at Carrow Road, a ground that has already witnessed a Liverpool victory this season.

There are a multitude of options at Klopp’s disposal for this one, so just how could the Reds lineup on Tuesday evening?

Team News

Pep Lijnders took over media duties for the cup clash, offering an enthusiastic look at the game ahead and the talent at the Reds’ disposal both for the present and long-term.

Neco Williams yet to resume team training

Firmino, Trent and Thiago all unavailable, awaiting scan results for the latter

Kaide Gordon and Conor Bradley left out of U23s squad on weekend, Tyler Morton a chance to feature

Lijnders confirmed Curtis Jones will start as Reds “attack” League Cup

Liverpool’s XI vs. Norwich – with experienced faces

Lijnders confirmed that both Jones and Caoimhin Kelleher are guaranteed to start, and you can assume the same goes for the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Takumi Minamino.

It leaves only a handful of other positions to fill, but Klopp is not short on options despite a number of injuries throughout his squad.

Kelleher to make first start of the season

Bradley’s debut at right-back next to Gomez, Phillips and Tsimikas

Milner to take over the holding role with Jones and Oxlade-Chamberlain sitting alongside

After his early Anfield substitution, Jota to start next to Origi and Minamino

It would see Liverpool lineup like this:

Kelleher; Bradley, Gomez, Phillips, Tsimikas; Milner, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Jota, Origi, Minamino

An XI with 2 youngsters

Konate to partner Gomez for the first time, with Bradley at right-back

Keita to join Milner and Jones in midfield

Gordon to make debut next to Minamino and Oxlade-Chamberlain in attack

The Reds would then shape up like this:

Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas; Milner, Jones, Keita; Gordon, Minamino, Oxlade-Chamberlain

Or with 3 natural centre-backs in the XI

A right-back berth for Gomez, with Konate and Phillips at centre-back

Robertson a ‘surprise’ first-team presence after missing Palace win

Jones gets his starting chance for the first time in 2021/22

Forward line of Origi, Minamino and Gordon

Klopp’s side would end up with an XI like this:

Kelleher; Gomez, Konate, Phillips, Robertson; Milner, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Gordon, Minamino, Origi

A host of changes is certainly expected, with the League Cup offering a chance to both the youngsters and those currently on the fringe.

One could expect to see places on the bench for the likes of Morton, Owen Beck, Gordon and Bradley – if they don’t start – and a handful of senior faces like Keita, Robertson and Adrian.

Norwich have won only once so far this season, which came in the League Cup second round in a 6-0 win over Bournemouth but Premier League points are likely to remain their focus.