Liverpool‘s League Cup adventure starts at Norwich on Tuesday, a game that nestles between a taxing run domestically and on the continent – meaning changes aplenty.
Jurgen Klopp‘s decision to make six changes, albeit one was forced upon him, was vindicated over the weekend as the Reds ran out 3-0 winners, maintaining their unbeaten start to the season.
A total of 21 players already have minutes to their name this season as the manager looks to carefully manage his side and keep them ticking.
And those on the fringe from the academy are set to be relied upon next as the League Cup kicks off at Carrow Road, a ground that has already witnessed a Liverpool victory this season.
There are a multitude of options at Klopp’s disposal for this one, so just how could the Reds lineup on Tuesday evening?
Team News
Pep Lijnders took over media duties for the cup clash, offering an enthusiastic look at the game ahead and the talent at the Reds’ disposal both for the present and long-term.
- Neco Williams yet to resume team training
- Firmino, Trent and Thiago all unavailable, awaiting scan results for the latter
- Kaide Gordon and Conor Bradley left out of U23s squad on weekend, Tyler Morton a chance to feature
- Lijnders confirmed Curtis Jones will start as Reds “attack” League Cup
Liverpool’s XI vs. Norwich – with experienced faces
Lijnders confirmed that both Jones and Caoimhin Kelleher are guaranteed to start, and you can assume the same goes for the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Takumi Minamino.
It leaves only a handful of other positions to fill, but Klopp is not short on options despite a number of injuries throughout his squad.
- Kelleher to make first start of the season
- Bradley’s debut at right-back next to Gomez, Phillips and Tsimikas
- Milner to take over the holding role with Jones and Oxlade-Chamberlain sitting alongside
- After his early Anfield substitution, Jota to start next to Origi and Minamino
It would see Liverpool lineup like this:
Kelleher; Bradley, Gomez, Phillips, Tsimikas; Milner, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Jota, Origi, Minamino
An XI with 2 youngsters
- Konate to partner Gomez for the first time, with Bradley at right-back
- Keita to join Milner and Jones in midfield
- Gordon to make debut next to Minamino and Oxlade-Chamberlain in attack
The Reds would then shape up like this:
Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas; Milner, Jones, Keita; Gordon, Minamino, Oxlade-Chamberlain
Or with 3 natural centre-backs in the XI
- A right-back berth for Gomez, with Konate and Phillips at centre-back
- Robertson a ‘surprise’ first-team presence after missing Palace win
- Jones gets his starting chance for the first time in 2021/22
- Forward line of Origi, Minamino and Gordon
Klopp’s side would end up with an XI like this:
Kelleher; Gomez, Konate, Phillips, Robertson; Milner, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Gordon, Minamino, Origi
A host of changes is certainly expected, with the League Cup offering a chance to both the youngsters and those currently on the fringe.
One could expect to see places on the bench for the likes of Morton, Owen Beck, Gordon and Bradley – if they don’t start – and a handful of senior faces like Keita, Robertson and Adrian.
Norwich have won only once so far this season, which came in the League Cup second round in a 6-0 win over Bournemouth but Premier League points are likely to remain their focus.
