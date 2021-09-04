Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
NORWICH, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 21, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during the pre-match warm-up before the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
4 things from Klopp’s post-Norwich press conference – featuring Taki and the kids

It was a night where Liverpool‘s youth impressed and Takumi Minamino seized his chance, leaving Jurgen Klopp as content as can be.

Here are four key things from the manager’s post-match press conference on Tuesday:

 

1. Minamino’s “important” 90-minute display

It was a brace for Takumi Minamino as he scored his first goals for the club since December 2020 in a confidence-boosting display.

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 21, 2021: Liverpool's Takumi Minamino (C) celebrates with team-mates after scoring the first goal during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It’s been far from smooth sailing for the 26-year-old but his performance, in both midfield and attack, will only offer a boost for the coming weeks and months.

“Taki’s in a really good moment. I know he’s not played too much but in the wrong moment he was injured, coming back – it’s not so easy.”

For the player and the club, it was the type of display needed after widespread debate over the Reds’ depth in attack.

“He’s a top character and it was important for him and important for us.”

 

2. “The kids did exceptionally well”

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 21, 2021: Liverpool's Max Woltman (L) and Kaide Gordon (R) applaud the travelling supporters after the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was a pretty much perfect night for Liverpool with three goals, a clean sheet and safe passage into the fourth round of the League Cup.

But it was also the setting for three teenagers making their debut in Kaide Gordon, Tyler Morton and Conor Bradley – all of whom performed tremendously well.

And the manager was delighted with what he saw.

“The kids did exceptionally well, I have to say.

“All three really physically strong, that’s maybe the biggest surprise that they could go 90 minutes. I’m really happy for them.”

The kids are alright!

 

3. Gordon’s brilliant message of gratitude

Speaking of the kids, Kaide Gordon – who became the fifth-youngest player for the club – had a brilliant reaction as the boss approached after full-time.

“The first thing Kaide said to me after the game when I wanted to say congratulations, he said ‘thank you!'”

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 21, 2021: Liverpool's Kaide Gordon during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Class isn’t it. He’s just 16-years-old!

“He’s good! A lot of things to improve, a lot of things to settle and a lot of things to learn. But there’s already a lot of things there.

“We will treat him carefully. A big talent.”

 

4. Bobby return pending

After missing the last four games, Roberto Firmino is still on track for his return after more than three weeks on the sidelines.

Klopp confirmed that the No. 9 did participate “in parts” of team training on Monday and “so he will be back not too far away.”

Brentford will likely come too soon but after a couple of injury concerns in recent games, it’ll be a welcome sight to see him return to the fold.

