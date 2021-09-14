Jurgen Klopp knows a tough test awaits his Liverpool side on Wednesday against AC Milan, but he is ready to harness the power of Anfield under the European lights.

Here are five key things the boss told the media and supporters in his press conference on Tuesday.

1. Elliott in London for surgery

The 18-year-old sustained a dislocated ankle on Sunday and it was known that surgery would be required as part of his recovery, which Klopp confirmed is set to take place today in the capital.

“I spoke to him the night after the game, he’s in the best possible place in the moment. He accepted it already and today he is in London and will have surgery today, as far as I know,” Klopp explained.

“The first step on the way back and we all wait for news after the surgery.”

All the best, Harvey!

2. A “must-watch” meeting of European royalty

Believe it or not, AC Milan and Liverpool have only met twice in the Champions League – in the finals in 2005 and 2007, but one stands out more for the manager…we wonder why.

“Of course, 2005 I have more in my mind than 2007…I was thinking about not watching the second half…I’m glad I didn’t switch over!

“If you would think of any European battle, then I think Liverpool vs. AC Milan is a must watch! It’s one you want to see.

“It will be a tough game for both sides.”

3. “Can’t wait” for the return of Anfield nights!

The last time a European clash was played in front of Liverpool‘s home crowd was March 2020 – the final game before lockdown.

But on Wednesday, all four corners of Anfield will be in fine voice and Klopp knows how influential the crowd can be and now it’s time to start another chapter.

“It was a long time ago we had a Champions League game at home, now the opportunity to experience again the atmosphere Anfield is able to produce.

“We spoke a lot in the past, rightly so, about the European nights at Anfield and I cannot wait to experience that now! It will be great and I’m really looking forward to it!”

Is right, Jurgen!

4. Praise for Zlatan, who is to miss out on Wednesday

Klopp did not know it at the time when speaking highly of the 39-year-old, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic is to miss the trip to Liverpool with tightness around his Achilles tendon.

“What a player!” Klopp said of the forward.

“Zlatan is one of the best players ever in this game. He knows that and says that, I like that about him.”

But all signs now point to Olivier Giroud in the XI following his return from coronavirus.

5. Mo the player to “squeeze each day out of his career”

Records continually fall in his wake and a 100th Premier League goal at Leeds was another nod to his supreme talent and the manager can see Mohamed Salah playing well into his 30s.

“I’m pretty sure the way he sees football he wants to be part of the game as long as he can. No reason why he shouldn’t be able to do that.

“It is about attitude, obviously, you want it because I’m pretty sure a couple of players finished their career because they couldn’t be that motivated anymore.

“I’m pretty sure Mo wants to squeeze each day out of his career!”