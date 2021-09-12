Liverpool won 3-0 away to Leeds on Sunday afternoon, but supporters could only really focus on a shocking injury for Harvey Elliott.

Leeds 0-3 Liverpool

Premier League, Elland Road

September 12, 2021

Goals: Salah 20′, Fabinho 50′, Mane 90′

Sent-off: Struijk 60′

The Reds faced a potentially testing trip to Elland Road, as Jurgen Klopp and his players reconvened after the international break.

Liverpool were superb throughout the opening 45 minutes, with Mohamed Salah finishing off a well-worked team move to take a 1-0 lead into half-time.

Fabinho added a second shortly after the interval, but the game was ruined when Elliott suffered what appeared to be a broken leg and Pascal Struijk was subsequently sent off for the tackle.

In the end, Liverpool saw out the victory with relative ease – Sadio Mane put the icing on the cake in stoppage time – but a positive result was tainted by an extremely sad incident.

A bittersweet victory.

Reds fans showed their love for Elliott on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

Absolutely gutted for Harvey Elliott… I am so sick about that. Hurts so much. Feel for him and look at the players/staff – they are just as gutted. ? — GaGs (@GagsTandon) September 12, 2021

Incredibly cruel. This was absolutely going to be Harvey Elliott’s season. Sensational talent. — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) September 12, 2021

Absolutely gutted for Harvey Elliott. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) September 12, 2021

Absolutely heartbroken for Harvey Elliott. Has been such a bright spark this season already. Gutted. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) September 12, 2021

Such a shame about the injury, really overshadowed a near perfect away win. Lot of positives to take from that but hard to celebrate now, wish Elliott a speedy recover. Great to see our midfield dictate a match like that when he was on, Fabinho was everywhere — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) September 12, 2021

Superb performance and result against a good team. No goal conceded in four games from open play. Looked good going forward, too. Elliott's injury blights it somewhat, but fingers crossed for him. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) September 12, 2021

Can't believe it, 18 years old, been our best player across the 4 games and now he might not play again this season. — Rowly (@TheFarFarLeft) September 12, 2021

Sickener. Absolutely devastated for poor Harvey Elliott there. Don’t half hope he makes a speedy and full recovery. — Lizzi Doyle (@lizzidoyle) September 12, 2021

Absolutely gutted for Harvey Elliott that such a promising start has been cruelly disrupted. The fact he applauded the fans as he left the field is testament to his toughness, though, and I have no doubts whatsoever that he’ll be back to play hundreds of games for #LFC. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) September 12, 2021

All the best to Harvey for a full and fast recovery. pic.twitter.com/FGTVnc8E4n — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) September 12, 2021

Momentum has been totally taken out of the game. The result feels like it doesn’t matter anymore. So gutted for Elliott man. — Karl (@KarlThyer) September 12, 2021

YNWA Harvey — OLSC Raleigh (@LFCRaleigh) September 12, 2021

Made up with the win but hard not to be distracted by the injury. Gutted for the lad. — Ian Ryan (@Ian1892T) September 12, 2021

This lad will be back and back big time. He’s a top talent, a brilliant lad and Red through and through #LFC #LEELIV pic.twitter.com/iOfpRfnzFV — Chris Mac (@chrismackop) September 12, 2021