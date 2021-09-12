Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LEEDS, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 12, 2021: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“Absolutely gutted,” “Incredibly cruel” – Liverpool fans react to Harvey Elliott horror injury

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool won 3-0 away to Leeds on Sunday afternoon, but supporters could only really focus on a shocking injury for Harvey Elliott.

Leeds 0-3 Liverpool

Premier League, Elland Road
September 12, 2021

Goals: Salah 20′, Fabinho 50′, Mane 90′

Sent-off: Struijk 60′

The Reds faced a potentially testing trip to Elland Road, as Jurgen Klopp and his players reconvened after the international break.

Liverpool were superb throughout the opening 45 minutes, with Mohamed Salah finishing off a well-worked team move to take a 1-0 lead into half-time.

Fabinho added a second shortly after the interval, but the game was ruined when Elliott suffered what appeared to be a broken leg and Pascal Struijk was subsequently sent off for the tackle.

In the end, Liverpool saw out the victory with relative ease – Sadio Mane put the icing on the cake in stoppage time – but a positive result was tainted by an extremely sad incident.

A bittersweet victory.

Reds fans showed their love for Elliott on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

 

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments