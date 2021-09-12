Liverpool won 3-0 away to Leeds on Sunday afternoon, but supporters could only really focus on a shocking injury for Harvey Elliott.
Leeds 0-3 Liverpool
Premier League, Elland Road
September 12, 2021
Goals: Salah 20′, Fabinho 50′, Mane 90′
Sent-off: Struijk 60′
The Reds faced a potentially testing trip to Elland Road, as Jurgen Klopp and his players reconvened after the international break.
Liverpool were superb throughout the opening 45 minutes, with Mohamed Salah finishing off a well-worked team move to take a 1-0 lead into half-time.
Fabinho added a second shortly after the interval, but the game was ruined when Elliott suffered what appeared to be a broken leg and Pascal Struijk was subsequently sent off for the tackle.
In the end, Liverpool saw out the victory with relative ease – Sadio Mane put the icing on the cake in stoppage time – but a positive result was tainted by an extremely sad incident.
A bittersweet victory.
Reds fans showed their love for Elliott on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.
Absolutely gutted for Harvey Elliott… I am so sick about that. Hurts so much. Feel for him and look at the players/staff – they are just as gutted. ?
Incredibly cruel. This was absolutely going to be Harvey Elliott’s season. Sensational talent.
Absolutely gutted for Harvey Elliott.
Absolutely heartbroken for Harvey Elliott. Has been such a bright spark this season already. Gutted.
Such a shame about the injury, really overshadowed a near perfect away win. Lot of positives to take from that but hard to celebrate now, wish Elliott a speedy recover. Great to see our midfield dictate a match like that when he was on, Fabinho was everywhere
Superb performance and result against a good team. No goal conceded in four games from open play. Looked good going forward, too.
Elliott's injury blights it somewhat, but fingers crossed for him.
Can't believe it, 18 years old, been our best player across the 4 games and now he might not play again this season.
Sickener. Absolutely devastated for poor Harvey Elliott there. Don’t half hope he makes a speedy and full recovery.
Absolutely gutted for Harvey Elliott that such a promising start has been cruelly disrupted. The fact he applauded the fans as he left the field is testament to his toughness, though, and I have no doubts whatsoever that he’ll be back to play hundreds of games for #LFC.
All the best to Harvey for a full and fast recovery. pic.twitter.com/FGTVnc8E4n
Momentum has been totally taken out of the game. The result feels like it doesn’t matter anymore. So gutted for Elliott man.
YNWA Harvey
Made up with the win but hard not to be distracted by the injury.
Gutted for the lad.
This lad will be back and back big time. He’s a top talent, a brilliant lad and Red through and through #LFC #LEELIV pic.twitter.com/iOfpRfnzFV
Delighted for Salah getting his 100 and great persistence by Mane to keep going and get his goal, but devastated for Harvey Elliott who was surely about to have an incredible season. Hope it's not as bad as it looks, but doesn't look good
