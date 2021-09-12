Jurgen Klopp has named Thiago in his starting lineup as Liverpool visit Leeds this evening, as one of two changes to his side from the 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

With a Champions League opener against AC Milan to come in midweek, Klopp has rested his captain, as the strength of his midfield ranks is laid clear.

Today sees Liverpool take on a Leeds side who are yet to win in this season’s Premier League, previously having drawn with both Everton and Burnley and lost to Man United, but are expected to be a tough opponent regardless.

Fortunately, Klopp is buoyed by the availability of his Brazilian duo, with Alisson one of those granted permission to play late on Friday following correspondence with FIFA.

Alisson starts behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson, with compatriot Fabinho in the shielding role.

Alongside Fabinho in the middle of the park is a surprise duo of Harvey Elliott and Thiago, with Jordan Henderson one of those preserved for Wednesday night.

With Roberto Firmino sidelined – but making strong progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury – Diogo Jota leads the line, flanked by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Cooper, Llorente, Firpo; Phillips, Dallas; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; Bamford

Substitutes: Klaesson, Struijk, Cresswell, Shackleton, Klich, Summerville, James, McCarron, Roberts

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Elliott, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Henderson, Milner, Keita, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain