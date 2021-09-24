The date for Liverpool‘s League Cup fourth-round tie with Preston North End has been set and the fixture run means it’ll definitely be a much-changed team.

Liverpool progressed in midweek after a comfortable 3-0 win over Norwich and the reward is a trip to Deepdale at the end of October – just three days after facing Manchester United.

The fourth round will see the Reds in action on Wednesday, 27 October, with kick-off set for 7.45pm.

Jurgen Klopp will again be expected to make significant changes to his line-up, therefore, with the Reds facing Atletico Madrid in the prior midweek before the weekend trip to Old Trafford.

The match will be shown on Sky Sports, meaning five of our six games in October will be live on UK TV.