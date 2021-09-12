Goalscoring centuries are still on the line for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, but it’s Diogo Jota‘s record on the road that could very well extend the Reds’ unbeaten run.

Liverpool have scored in each of the last eight visits to Leeds in all games – a run extended to 15 matches home and away.

The last two Elland Road meetings in the league have finished all square and not since 1930 has there been a third successive league draw at Leeds (in a sequence of four).

Reds on a roll

Liverpool are unbeaten in the last 13 league games (10 wins, three draws) since the home defeat to Fulham last March.

They have gone eight away league games without defeat since the 3-1 loss at Leicester in February.

Still searching for No. 100

Mo Salah is one goal short of reaching 100 in the top-flight in England with 97 of those for Liverpool.

29 players have previously reached a century of goals in the Premier League era.

Liverpool‘s No. 11 has scored 16 goals in his last 20 away games in all competitions.

And Sadio Mane is two goals shy of registering 100 for Liverpool in all competitions and if he reaches the century he will become the 18th Reds player in history to achieve the feat.

Jota enjoying his travels

Diogo Jota has scored six goals for the Reds in his last six away appearances in the league.

Elland Road is no place for the 6…

None of the ‘big-6’ managed to win at Elland Road in the league last season – five of them drew with the exception of Tottenham who lost 3-1.

Leeds are unbeaten in the last six league games at home (three wins, four draws) since losing 1-0 to Aston Villa in March.

In the last 47 league meetings home and away, Leeds have beaten Liverpool seven times.

Bamford the one to watch

Marcelo Bielsa – at the age of 66, is the Premier League’s oldest current manager. He has overseen 71 victories in 133 league games in charge.

Patrick Bamford was the club’s leading scorer last season with 17 goals – all in the league.

Only Harry Kane, Salah and Bruno Fernandes scored more in the top-flight. He has scored 18 goals in 41 Premier League appearances for the club.

But they are seeking their first league win of the season having lost at Manchester United (1-5) and then recorded draws at home to Everton (2-2) and at Burnley (1-1).

They have conceded half of their eight league goals in this campaign between the 46th and 60th minutes.

This Season’s Scorers

Leeds: Harrison 2, Ayling 1, Bamford 1, Klich 1, Phillips 1, Raphinha 1

Liverpool: Jota 2, Salah 2, Firmino 1, Mane 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).