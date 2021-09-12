Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Diogo Jota can lead Liverpool to unbeaten 14 with 7th heaven on the road

Goalscoring centuries are still on the line for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, but it’s Diogo Jota‘s record on the road that could very well extend the Reds’ unbeaten run.

Liverpool have scored in each of the last eight visits to Leeds in all games – a run extended to 15 matches home and away.

The last two Elland Road meetings in the league have finished all square and not since 1930 has there been a third successive league draw at Leeds (in a sequence of four).

 

Reds on a roll

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 14, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp waves to supporters after the FA Premier League match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool are unbeaten in the last 13 league games (10 wins, three draws) since the home defeat to Fulham last March.

They have gone eight away league games without defeat since the 3-1 loss at Leicester in February.

 

Still searching for No. 100

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 6, 2020: Liverpool's Sadio Mané (L) celebrates with team-mate Mohamed Salah after the fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Mo Salah is one goal short of reaching 100 in the top-flight in England with 97 of those for Liverpool.

29 players have previously reached a century of goals in the Premier League era.

Liverpool‘s No. 11 has scored 16 goals in his last 20 away games in all competitions.

And Sadio Mane is two goals shy of registering 100 for Liverpool in all competitions and if he reaches the century he will become the 18th Reds player in history to achieve the feat.

 

Jota enjoying his travels

Diogo Jota has scored six goals for the Reds in his last six away appearances in the league.

 

Elland Road is no place for the 6…

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Monday, April 19, 2021: Liverpool's James Milner shoots during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. (Pic by Propaganda)

None of the ‘big-6’ managed to win at Elland Road in the league last season – five of them drew with the exception of Tottenham who lost 3-1.

Leeds are unbeaten in the last six league games at home (three wins, four draws) since losing 1-0 to Aston Villa in March.

In the last 47 league meetings home and away, Leeds have beaten Liverpool seven times.

 

Bamford the one to watch

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 12, 2020: Leeds United's Patrick Bamford celebrates after scoring the second equalising goal to level the score 2-2 during the opening FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 4-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Marcelo Bielsa – at the age of 66, is the Premier League’s oldest current manager. He has overseen 71 victories in 133 league games in charge.

Patrick Bamford was the club’s leading scorer last season with 17 goals – all in the league.

Only Harry Kane, Salah and Bruno Fernandes scored more in the top-flight. He has scored 18 goals in 41 Premier League appearances for the club.

But they are seeking their first league win of the season having lost at Manchester United (1-5) and then recorded draws at home to Everton (2-2) and at Burnley (1-1).

They have conceded half of their eight league goals in this campaign between the 46th and 60th minutes.

 

This Season’s Scorers

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 21, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané (#10) celebrates with team-mate Naby Keita (R) after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Leeds: Harrison 2, Ayling 1, Bamford 1, Klich 1, Phillips 1, Raphinha 1

Liverpool: Jota 2, Salah 2, Firmino 1, Mane 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).

