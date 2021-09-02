Following the end of the English transfer window, reports have emerged linking Divock Origi with a move to the Turkish Super Lig, whose deadline is not until Wednesday.

Despite deadline day passing in England, a number of other leagues are still able to conduct business until later in September.

Ukraine (September 3), Russia (September 7), the Czech Republic (September 8), Serbia (September 17) and Mexico (September 22) are among the countries with extended transfer windows, but Turkey’s Super Lig is perhaps the most high-profile.

With Liverpool unable to part ways with the likes of Origi and Loris Karius before Tuesday’s deadline, it has been suggested that the pair could head to the Turkish top flight before their window closes on September 8.

It is unsurprising, then, that Fotospor claim that Fenerbahce are “making an extraordinary effort” to sign Origi, even claiming their president’s “plane is in Liverpool” to ensure a move by Thursday.

The process is said to be into the “final round of negotiations,” with talks “progressing very quickly and positively,” though no fee is mentioned.

Fotospor add that Liverpool are “in talks with teams from Russia and Turkey,” as there is no intention to name the Belgian in the 25-man squad for this season’s Premier League.

A move to Fenerbahce, who finished third in the Super Lig last season to earn a place in the Europa League‘s group stage, would serve as a positive resolution for both Origi and his current club.

But whether Fotospor can be believed is another matter entirely, particularly given there is yet to be any corroboration from sources in Liverpool.

Furthermore, there are errors in the report, chiefly the claim that Fenerbahce president Ali Koc “called Peter Moore” to discuss the transfer despite Moore stepping down from his role as chief executive in 2020.

The suggestion that the Reds cannot name a full Premier League or Champions League squad is also debatable, with 17 foreign players in the squad including Karius and the likes of Curtis Jones and Neco Williams able to be registered as homegrown if required.

If anything, Karius would be omitted from any squad over Origi, with the German likely to be fifth-choice goalkeeper if he stays while a lack of other options in attack would almost guarantee the striker minutes at some point.

Due to their frequency and scattergun nature, reports from Turkey should be taken with a pinch of salt, but links between Origi and Fenerbahce are worth keeping an eye on.