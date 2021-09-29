Liverpool are expected to have scouts keeping an eye on winger Arnaut Danjuma on Wednesday night when Villarreal meet Man United in the Champions League.

The Reds were namechecked with various talents throughout Europe in the summer transfer window as reinforcements in midfield and the attack looked set to be secured.

But only Ibrahima Konate would walk through the door, lending plenty of speculation to Liverpool‘s movements in the windows to come.

And Danjuma is one such figure to continue to be linked, with Netherlands outlet Voetbal International reporting that the Reds will have scouts at Old Trafford on Wednesday to watch the 24-year-old.

He is in action with Villarreal after joining the club in the summer in a €23.5 million (£20.3m) deal from Bournemouth, scoring three goals in his first six appearances in Spain.

And the report claims that Liverpool are “closely monitoring” the Dutch international, with the Reds credited as having “above-average interest.”

Liverpool “see him as a possible successor to Saio Mane,” with his age profile and position on the left-wing certainly making the 24-year-old an interesting and suitable target.

Danjuma is a potent threat moving in from the left and that he can operate centrally has seen him fit into Unai Emery’s 4-4-2 formation at the Spanish club.

It’s further claimed that Liverpool have “mapped out” options should Mane depart and Danjuma is on the list but the report simply notes the club’s interest not any potential figures or moves.

Danjuma is expected to start at Old Trafford on Wednesday night alongside former Red Alberto Moreno in what is a replay of last season’s Europa League final.

The Netherlands international had to watch on after his 2020/21 season with Bournemouth concluded with 17 goals in 37 outings across all competitions, a return that earned his switch to LaLiga.