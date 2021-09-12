Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 8, 2`021: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott waves to the supporters after a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Harvey Elliott shows his class with gift to fan while in Leeds hospital!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Harvey Elliott could be forgiven for being in his own head after a horror ankle injury, but while in hospital he still made another’s day after gifting his shirt and boot.

The afternoon did not end as the 18-year-old had hoped, with his third start in the Premier League seeing him suffer a dislocated ankle that sent him to hospital in Leeds.

Jurgen Klopp was emotional as he addressed the match post-match press after witnessing the horror injury, while his teammates too were quick to send him their well wishes.

But after arriving at the hospital in Leeds, Elliott found himself next to a young footballer who had broken his arm earlier in the day and what came next was a touch of class from the youngster.

As circulated around social media, Elliott gifted his shirt from the game and one of his boots to the young lad, who is “buzzing now.”

It’s an incredible act at a time when his short-term goals with Liverpool were thrown into disarray having so clearly earned the trust of his manager.

And the gesture captured the attention of fans, who were quick to commend Elliott’s actions, and it was not just Reds who had words to share:

It’s a class touch at a time when he could be forgiven for only thinking of himself, but that he didn’t shows the character Elliott is.

He had already endeared himself to fans, but this is another nod to the person behind the player.

The club has since confirmed the teenager has now been discharged from hospital, but will require surgery on his ankle in the coming days.

Now, let’s hope for a swift and trouble-free recovery for Elliott.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments