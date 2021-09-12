Harvey Elliott could be forgiven for being in his own head after a horror ankle injury, but while in hospital he still made another’s day after gifting his shirt and boot.

The afternoon did not end as the 18-year-old had hoped, with his third start in the Premier League seeing him suffer a dislocated ankle that sent him to hospital in Leeds.

Jurgen Klopp was emotional as he addressed the match post-match press after witnessing the horror injury, while his teammates too were quick to send him their well wishes.

But after arriving at the hospital in Leeds, Elliott found himself next to a young footballer who had broken his arm earlier in the day and what came next was a touch of class from the youngster.

As circulated around social media, Elliott gifted his shirt from the game and one of his boots to the young lad, who is “buzzing now.”

It’s an incredible act at a time when his short-term goals with Liverpool were thrown into disarray having so clearly earned the trust of his manager.

And the gesture captured the attention of fans, who were quick to commend Elliott’s actions, and it was not just Reds who had words to share:

The definition of class. This kid has a heart of gold. So mature for his age! ?? pic.twitter.com/8zDnyxH6G7 — Paul Lloyd (@Lloydy_2020) September 12, 2021

Quality gesture from Harvey Elliott, a real ambassador for #Liverpool – let's hope he is back on the pitch ASAP. pic.twitter.com/zTKVjX3bF7 — Andy McGurk (@AndyMcGurk) September 12, 2021

Not a fan of Leeds or Liverpool fans or players. But don't like anyone injured. This is a nice touch. Speedy recovery to the lad and Elliott. pic.twitter.com/TIvwtYeTy7 — Danny Murphy (@elmurf5) September 12, 2021

Class by Harvey Elliott of Liverpool. The poor lads season is over before its begun yet he makes this young lads world by this gesture! Respect#harveyelliott https://t.co/mOLyQ4Arno — Huddersfield Town Family ??????? ? ?? ? (@htafc_family) September 12, 2021

I really, really want Harvey Elliott to become a Liverpool legend. He absolutely gets the football club and you can already see that fans identify with him. https://t.co/XKHOQiBVYK — ReviewFootball (@ReviewFootball) September 12, 2021

Anything like this is what the game is about. Class act, from a great young player. Hope it’s a quick recovery for Elliott https://t.co/Gy956FJqYl — Owen Williams (@OwenW5) September 12, 2021

He’s just class through and through Harvey Elliott isn’t he. Probably the worst experience in his career so far and he’s still thinking of others. https://t.co/wDuMiNy6CV — Dan Reilly (@DanReilly92) September 12, 2021

It’s a class touch at a time when he could be forgiven for only thinking of himself, but that he didn’t shows the character Elliott is.

He had already endeared himself to fans, but this is another nod to the person behind the player.

The club has since confirmed the teenager has now been discharged from hospital, but will require surgery on his ankle in the coming days.

Now, let’s hope for a swift and trouble-free recovery for Elliott.