How to watch Liverpool FC’s internationals on TV in September

Liverpool will have 32 representatives on the international stage throughout the September international break, 12 of whom are senior options for Jurgen Klopp.

Just as the new season was starting to take shape, international action once again comes calling to see the domestic campaign come to a grinding halt.

Liverpool head into the break unbeaten with two victories and a draw, but there’s still plenty to improve upon and a point to prove after a lack of business in the transfer window.

While a handful of Reds saw their call ups blocked due to the restrictions in place for the pandemic, there is plenty of action elsewhere as World Cup qualifiers take centre stage.

There will also be some youth games to keep an eye on, but the overarching hope will be that every Red returns with a clean bill of health.

Here’s how you can watch Liverpool‘s internationals in action this month on TV in the UK.

Fixtures & TV Info

Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold (England)

– Hungary (A), World Cup qualifier – Thursday, Sept 2, 7.45pm – ITV / ITV Hub

– Andorra (H), World Cup qualifier – Sunday, Sept 5, 5pm – ITV / ITV Hub

– Poland (A), World Cup qualifier – Wednesday, Sept 8, 7.45pm – ITV / ITV Hub

Andy Robertson (Scotland)

– Denmark (A), World Cup qualifier – Wednesday, Sept 1, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Main Event

– Moldova (H), World Cup qualifier – Saturday, Sept 4, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Football

– Austria (A), World Cup qualifier – Tuesday, Sept 7, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Main Event

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)

– Norway (A), World Cup qualifier – Wednesday, Sept 1, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Main Event

– Montenegro (H), World Cup qualifier – Saturday, Sept 4, 7.45pm- Sky Sports Red Button

– Turkey (H), World Cup qualifier – Tuesday, Sept 7, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button

Diogo Jota (Portugal)

– Ireland (H), World Cup qualifier – Wednesday, Sept 1, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Premier League

– Qatar (A), World Cup qualifier – Saturday, Sept 4, 5.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button

– Azerbaijan (A), World Cup qualifier – Tuesday, Sept 7, 5pm – Sky Sports Main Event

Kostas Tsimikas (Greece)

– Switzerland (A), Friendly – Wednesday, Sept 1, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button

– Kosovo (A), World Cup qualifier – Sunday, Sept 5, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button

– Sweden (H), World Cup qualifier – Wednesday, Sept 8, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button

Sadio Mane (Senegal)

– Togo (H), World Cup qualifier – Wednesday, Sept 1, 5pm – FIFATV

– Congo (A), World Cup qualifier – Tuesday, Sept 7, 5pm – Not on UK TV

Naby Keita (Guinea)

– Guinea-Bissau (A), World Cup qualifier – Wednesday, Sept 1, 5pm – FIFATV

– Morocco (H), World Cup qualifier – Monday, Sept 6, 5pm – Not on UK TV

Caoimhin Kelleher (Ireland)

– Portugal (A), World Cup qualifier – Wednesday, Sept 1, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Premier League

– Azerbaijan (H), World Cup qualifier – Saturday, Sept 4, 5pm – Sky Sports Football

– Serbia (H), World Cup qualifier – Tuesday, Sept 7, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Football

Takumi Minamino (Japan)

– Oman (H), World Cup qualifier – Thursday, Sept 2, 11.14am – Not on UK TV

– China (A), World Cup qualifier – Tuesday, Sept 7 4pm – Not on UK TV

Ben Woodburn (Wales)

– Finland (A), World Cup qualifier – Wednesday, Sept 1, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Main Event

– Belarus (A), World Cup qualifier – Sunday, Sept 5, 2pm – Sky Sports Football

– Estonia (H), World Cup qualifier – Wednesday, Sept 8, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Main Event

Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott (England U21s)

– Romania (A), Friendly – Friday, Sept 3, 7pm – Not on UK TV

– Kosovo U21 (H), U21 Euro qualifier – Tuesday, Sept 7, 7pm – Sky Sports Premier League

Kaide Gordon, Oakley Cannonier, Lee Jonas, Luke Chambers (England U18)

– Wales U18 (A), Friendly – Friday, Sept 3, 1pm – FAW Facebook / FAW YouTube

Conor Bradley (Northern Ireland)

– Lithuania (A), World Cup qualifier – Thursday, Sept 2, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Football

– Estonia (A), World Cup qualifier – Sunday, Sept 5, 5pm – Sky Sports Football

– Switzerland (H), World Cup qualifier – Wednesday, Sept 8, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Football

* All dates, times and TV info correct for the UK.