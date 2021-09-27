Jurgen Klopp has revealed the three new players within Liverpool‘s captaincy group, with the squad voting for a trio to replace the outgoing Gini Wijnaldum.

Prior to Wijnaldum’s exit, the Dutchman was considered the Reds’ fourth captain, and wore the armband on 11 occasions as a starter last season – including five of the last six games.

But his move to Paris Saint-Germain opened up a spot in the group behind Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Virgil van Dijk, which has now been filled after a squad vote.

“We had the three who stayed and then the players voted for another three,” Klopp revealed on Monday.

“The [main] three are Hendo, Milly and Virg, the next-most votes [were for] Trent, Robbo and Alisson Becker.

“We had a problem last year from time to time that so many players couldn’t play that we had none of the captains available.

“So I thought it made sense to increase the group a little bit. That’s what we did.”

It is interesting that Mo Salah was overlooked, particularly given his previous issues with not being given the armband and the fact he is captain of Egypt.

But there can be few arguments with those chosen, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Alisson cornerstones of Klopp’s squad moving forward.

Klopp was speaking ahead of Liverpool‘s trip to Porto in the Champions League, for which he can welcome back Guinea captain Naby Keita.

Keita trained as part of the group on Monday afternoon, though the manager faces a big decision over who to omit from his travelling squad as he admitted: “We have one too many.”

“A big squad will travel. We have 23 players with us. Apart from the longer-term injuries, I think they are all in,” he explained.

“No Thiago, no Harvey, the rest is available. We have one too many, we have to make a decision about that – who will train here and who will come with us.

“But no new concerns in the moment, hopefully it stays like this.”