LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 8, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp waves to the supporters after a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  

Klopp ready to utilise his squad as LFC gear up for 7 games in 21 days

The end of the September international break heralds the return of an intense three-games-a-week calendar, one Jurgen Klopp is eagerly looking forward to.

To date, Liverpool have had a week between each of their league games but the trip to Leeds on Sunday is the start of a busy month for Klopp’s men.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are the first of three opponents in the space of just six days, with AC Milan and Crystal Palace both to visit Anfield.

Four games are then to follow in the subsequent 15 days – making it seven matches in just 21 days, ensuring it is all systems go for Liverpool as Champions League and League Cup action get up and running.

For the manager, it is a period that will see expectations of his side remain high but it is a position the Reds demand of themselves and it’s time to embrace the challenge for what it is.

It will “absolutely” require the depth of Liverpool‘s squad, but this is what Klopp’s team have prepared themselves for.

“And how you know, we are Liverpool and that means everybody expects us to win each game,” Klopp told reporters.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 21, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané (#10) celebrates with team-mates Mohamed Salah (L), Diogo Jota (C) and Kostas Tsimikas (R) after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“It’s not about, ‘Here we can a little bit…’ We will use each source, each leg we have and we’ll try to be as successful as possible.

“I’m actually looking forward to it. It’s now really long enough – we had a long summer, we had a long pre-season, now we had these three games with always a week between.

“Now, come on, we are used to the rhythm of playing every three days.

“We wanted [and] we were so happy to qualify for the Champions League – now it starts, so all good.”

While Anfield will provide a welcome boost throughout, Liverpool will be on the road for much of the next month before the October international break.

Four of their seven games will be away from home and that includes three in a row, starting at Norwich (September 21), before Brentford (September 25) and Porto (September 28) follow.

It adds another layer of complexity to a taxing period, but as Klopp rightly noted, this is exactly what “we wanted.”

And the likes of Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will no doubt get their chance in the process.

