Liverpool were too good for Leeds at Elland Road on Sunday, with Fabinho and Mohamed Salah standout players in a 3-0 win for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men were under pressure to win on their return to Premier League action, after their rivals all prevailed on Saturday.

Salah opened the scoring with a close-range finish, before Fabinho made in 2-0 to Liverpool early in the second half.

A horror injury to Harvey Elliott tarnished the occasion hugely, but there was still time for Sadio Mane to complete a 3-0 win the visitors.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, the Independent, BBC Sport and FotMob.

Fabinho (8.5) averaged the highest rating on the day, as he again showed why he is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.

The Brazilian not only bossed the midfield battle throughout, but he also got a rare goal for good measure.

TIA’s James Nalton handed Fabinho the Man of the Match award, hailing him as the “best double-pivot in the Premier League.”

Ian Doyle of the Echo felt the Liverpool man “negotiated” the game “superbly,” having a huge influence on the result.

Salah (8.3) came in second place, as he notched his 100th Premier League goal and 98th for the Reds in the competition.

The 29-year-old played four key passes overall, as highlighted by FotMob, not to mention making the same number of recoveries.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (8.1) and Thiago (8.1) shared the bronze medal, as their quality shone through.

With regards to Alexander-Arnold, Nalton rightly noted that “few right backs can have such an influence on a game,” on an evening that saw him notch another assist.

Meanwhile, the Independent‘s Karl Matchett lauded Thiago for being “a big part of the reason Liverpool dominated” their opponents.

Elliott (7.4) played well and enjoyed a healthy rating of his own – here’s hoping the youngster’s recovery is swift in the coming months.

Mane (7.1) and Diogo Jota (7.1) received the lowest averages, but they were still perfectly reasonable and played their part in the victory.