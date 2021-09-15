Liverpool begin their Champions League campaign against two-time final opponents AC Milan this evening. We’re live to bring you the latest from Anfield.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Szymon Marciniak (Poland).

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Keita; Salah, Origi, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Adrian, Van Dijk, Konate, Phillips, Tsimikas, Milner, Thiago, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Mane

AC Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao; Rebic

Subs: Tatarusanu, Jungdal, Ballo, Tonali, Giroud, Romagnoli, Kalulu, Florenzi, Maldini, Gabbia

Our coverage updates automatically below: