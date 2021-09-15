Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 15, 2021: AC Milan's Alexis Saelemaekers and Liverpool's Divock Origi during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 1 game between Liverpool FC and AC Milan at Anfield. (Pic by Paul Currie/Propaganda)
LIVE: Liverpool vs. AC Milan – Follow the Champions League opener here

Liverpool begin their Champions League campaign against two-time final opponents AC Milan this evening. We’re live to bring you the latest from Anfield.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Szymon Marciniak (Poland).

Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Keita; Salah, Origi, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Adrian, Van Dijk, Konate, Phillips, Tsimikas, Milner, Thiago, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Mane

AC Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao; Rebic

Subs: Tatarusanu, Jungdal, Ballo, Tonali, Giroud, Romagnoli, Kalulu, Florenzi, Maldini, Gabbia

Our coverage updates automatically below:

