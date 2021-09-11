Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 28, 2021: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson hands the captain's armband to Virgil van Dijk as he is substituted during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool confirm final 24-man Premier League squad – with only 7 homegrown players

As had been expected, the Reds have named 24 players in their Premier League squad for 2021/22, with seven making up the homegrown quota.

With the summer transfer window now well and truly over, clubs had to submit their squads for the season 2021/22 earlier this month.

And there would be no late reshuffle for Liverpool with their only signing Ibrahima Konate having arrived at the end of May, just a week after the conclusion of the 2020/21 season.

A full complement of 25 players required eight homegrown names to be listed, but with the Reds naming just seven they could only register a 24-man squad.

The homegrown contingent includes Nat Phillips, who remained at Anfield despite an expected departure after a breakout season, where he instead signed a new long term contract.

INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA - Thursday, July 29, 2021: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the pre-match warm-up before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Hertha BSC at the Tivoli Stadion. Liverpool lost 4-3. (Pic by Jürgen Faichter/Propaganda)

Jurgen Klopp’s key figures in Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also part of the group of seven, as too Joe Gomez and James Milner.

There is a place for Loris Karius in the squad, however, with Harvey Elliott listed as one of the registered under-21 players – in contrast to the Champions League squad.

The likes of Curtis Jones, Kaide Gordon, Billy Koumetio, Marcelo Pitaluga, Neco Williams and Mateusz Musialowski are also listed as U21 players.

The Reds, of course, cannot make changes to the squad until January, a time when Jones could be elevated to take up one of the 25 available slots as a homegrown player as he is to turn 21 on January 30.

Liverpool’s Premier League squad

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 21, 2021: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher*, Adrian, Karius

Defenders: Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold*, Gomez*, Konate, Matip, Phillips*, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Thiago, Henderson*, Fabinho, Keita, Milner*, Oxlade-Chamberlain*

Forwards: Firmino, Mane, Salah, Jota, Minamino, Origi

Notable U21s: Elliott, Jones, N. Williams, Gordon, Koumetio, Pitaluga, Beck, Musialowski

* Homegrown

