Liverpool name 24-man squad for Champions League group stage

Liverpool‘s 24-man squad for the Champions League group stage has been confirmed, with Harvey Elliott set for his first taste of European football.

The Reds will start their European campaign on September 15 when AC Milan visit Anfield for their Group B clash, with Atletico Madrid and Porto to follow.

After an impressive end to what was a tumultuous 2020/21 season, Jurgen Klopp‘s men earned their place in the Champions League and will now look to get back to the final for the first time since they lifted the trophy.

The club had to submit their squad for the group stages by midnight on September 2, with Liverpool naming 24 players on List A – that includes Divock Origi.

List B is reserved for players under the age of 21 with at least two years’ training with the club, with an unlimited number allowed to be confirmed the midnight before any game.

Curtis Jones and Neco Williams are to likely to be included in List B, one that should also see young defenders Billy Koumetio and Owen Beck feature.

Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip will be back in contention having missed the majority of last season’s European adventures, with Nat Phillips named after missing out on the group stage in 2020/21.

While Ibrahima Konate will undoubtedly make his Champions League bow for the club in the upcoming months, likewise Elliott who has yet to make a European appearance in his young career to date.

Confirmed Champions League Squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Matip, Gomez, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Phillips

Midfielders: Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott

Forwards: Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota, Minamino, Origi

Likely List B: Jones, N. Williams, Beck, Koumetio