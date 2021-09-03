Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Liverpool fans call out Gary Neville after comments that “something’s not right” at Anfield

Gary Neville’s comments about Jurgen Klopp and that “something’s not right” at Liverpool has been met with raised eyebrows by some supporters.

Klopp was not wrong when he said “Neville has an opinion on absolutely everything” and the manager is the subject of his musings once more following a quiet transfer window.

It’s no secret that fans had hoped to see greater investment in the squad, but it did not eventuate and Liverpool will push on with what they have in their pursuit of silverware.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 13 games in the league and have started this season as strong as one could hope, but there is seemingly something “missing”, something that will not see Liverpool finish above Man United so says Neville.

“I was at the game on Saturday, Liverpool vs. Chelsea, and I said after the game – sometimes you can’t put your finger on it [but] something’s not right,” told the Webby & O’Neill Youtube channel.

“Not bad. There’s no massive spirit issue, or the manager falling out with players. Nothing like that. But there is something just missing.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 8, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (L) and first-team development coach Pepijn Lijnders during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Anfield. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“I remember going three years ago and thinking ‘[United] are in trouble’. Two years ago thinking, ‘we are in serious trouble’.

“[Jurgen Klopp’s] not got that money [to improve the side]. He’s having to deal with a team who are a good team, but look like the team that needed a boost.

“There are no massive problems at Liverpool. I’m not saying it is broken. Not by any stretch of the imagination.

“But I don’t think they have got the momentum with them at this moment. They are just plateauing. I’m not sure Liverpool can get to first. I don’t think they will get above [United] this year.”

It’s a little too early for that prediction, don’t you think? Especially when you consider Neville said Man United will “probably win the league before Liverpool” before the 2019/20 season.

For many, it’s just a case of stirring the pot and trying to unsettle the mood around Liverpool:

Neville can allow Liverpool to consume his thoughts but it’s a little premature to be casting shadows over a team who have helped set the standards in the league over the last few seasons.

