LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 9, 2021:
Liverpool fans debate lack of transfers and squad depth – “Jurgen deserves better”

Is the glass half full or half empty? In the world of football fans online it’s often undoubtedly half empty.

The transfer window closed without so much of a peep from Liverpool in regards to new players walking through the door, with new contracts once again the order of the day.

The early signing of Ibrahima Konate was what many hoped would be a strong start to the summer, but it would prove to be both the start and the end of any business the club would conduct.

Naturally, the online discourse centred around the lack of signings and what it means for Liverpool‘s squad depth for the upcoming season where silverware has to be the objective.

A midfielder and forward were the priority for many, but they failed to materialise and it left fans with a lot to get off their chests.

 

The lack of investment into the team and Klopp couldn’t be overlooked…

 

There was a sense that something isn’t quite right…

 

But some did look for the positives after deadline day…

