Liverpool have officially released their third kit for the 2021/22 season, and fans have been quick to make their judgements on the design.

Yellow is making its return to a Liverpool kit for the first time since 2014/15, with Nike’s edition unveiled on Thursday morning.

With a chequered v-neck and a retro-looking Nike logo, the kit is inspired by the passion and energy of the Kop and is available to pre-order online from the official Liverpool FC store now.

The kit is the latest to be revealed following on from the home shirt and ecru away edition, and it has received a typically mixed reaction from fans across social media.

And the popular thought likened it to a number of fast-food chains…

Now what is this McDonalds kit? ? https://t.co/5kQnJN8zyi — billie eyelash (@DeniraSingh) September 7, 2021

Don't mind the third kit. Do like the training/lifestyle gear. #lfc pic.twitter.com/LldzHrHrAI — Dave Phillips (@lovefutebol) September 8, 2021

Definitely buying Liverpool’s new third kit. And then on the way home I’ll probably stop off for some Los Pollos Hermanos. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) September 8, 2021

“The only good thing about this kit is that we won’t have to play in it too often..” – Steve in the TIA comments.

“Going to be fantastic for picking out the runner with just a quick glance.” – Phil Williams on Facebook.

why does this remind me of Ronald McDonald??? https://t.co/24h0YXEykn — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) September 8, 2021

I thought inspired by Mcdonalds https://t.co/WGDnfh6YBr — carolin (@Carov33x) September 8, 2021

?We want a Big Mac

We want a Big Mac

We want a Big Mac

We want a Big Mac ? https://t.co/w0jHqIqxeX — Priyasha (@lfcpriya11) September 8, 2021

Looks like he’s about to take a fast food order https://t.co/QFU4kFgo27 — Gilles (@GillesOffTheWeb) September 8, 2021

Belter that, dont know why people are moaning https://t.co/7qFBu7Yt6O — AlexBLFC (@AlexIan27501574) September 8, 2021

Not Rupert The Bear, then? https://t.co/YQGX8hfocc — Steven Kelly (@SteKelly198586) September 8, 2021

My club looking like a five guys burger place What’s going on https://t.co/pMLl06Z0hD — ? (@JamzLndon) September 8, 2021

All will be forgiven when we wear it and clinch the title at St Mary’s in May. https://t.co/D8n60d0dec — Paul Anderson (@PaulAndo1987) September 8, 2021

