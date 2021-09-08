Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Fast food and Breaking Bad jokes as Liverpool fans react to new kit

Liverpool have officially released their third kit for the 2021/22 season, and fans have been quick to make their judgements on the design.

Yellow is making its return to a Liverpool kit for the first time since 2014/15, with Nike’s edition unveiled on Thursday morning.

With a chequered v-neck and a retro-looking Nike logo, the kit is inspired by the passion and energy of the Kop and is available to pre-order online from the official Liverpool FC store now.

The kit is the latest to be revealed following on from the home shirt and ecru away edition, and it has received a typically mixed reaction from fans across social media.

And the popular thought likened it to a number of fast-food chains…

“The only good thing about this kit is that we won’t have to play in it too often..”

Steve in the TIA comments.

“Going to be fantastic for picking out the runner with just a quick glance.”

Phil Williams on Facebook.

* The new third kit is available for pre-order online from the official Liverpool FC online store and will go on general sale for purchase in-store and online from 21 September.

