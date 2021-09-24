Jurgen Klopp oversaw pre-Brentford training on Thursday afternoon with a familiar young face involved, with Liverpool calling a loan goalkeeper back to Kirkby.

Jakub Ojrzynski was a surprise acquisition for Cymru Premier side Caernarfon Town, but since arriving at the Welsh club on loan the 18-year-old has slotted in well.

In seven appearances so far, the young Pole has kept four clean sheets, shutting out Haverfordwest County, Cefn Druids, Cardiff Met FC and Ruthin Town.

Overall, he has conceded eight goals, five of which came in a wild 5-3 defeat to The New Saints – current leaders of the Welsh top flight, four points clear of second-placed Flint Town United and six ahead of Caernarfon Town in fourth.

With Caernarfon Town taking on Prestatyn in the Welsh Cup on Friday night, a game deputy Tyler French is likely to start, Ojrzynski made the two-hour trip back to Kirkby the day before.

The youngster trained as part of Jurgen Klopp‘s first-team squad, joining Alisson, Adrian and Caoimhin Kelleher under the coaching support of John Achterberg and Jack Robinson.

Marcelo Pitaluga and Harvey Davies – other regular fixtures in senior training – instead joined their respective youth sides as the Liverpool under-23s and under-18s take on Chelsea (Friday) and Leeds (Saturday).

It was an opportunity for Achterberg and Robinson to check up on the progress of their young goalkeeper, who looked comfortable back working with the senior group.

Ojrzynski is not the first player to train with the Liverpool first team while on loan with another club, with moves closer to Merseyside allowing a more fluid approach to their development.

Whether he figures in Klopp’s long-term plans remains to be seen, with both Pitaluga and Davies making great strides over the past year, but he is clearly still in the club’s thoughts.

There were no other surprises in Liverpool‘s training squad on Thursday, with Roberto Firmino and Neco Williams back after injury, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and James Milner have recovered from illness.

Thiago and Naby Keita remained sidelined, though, as does long-term absentee Harvey Elliott.

Liverpool squad training on Thursday

Goalkeepers: Alisson , Kelleher, Adrian , Ojrzynski

Defenders: Van Dijk, Matip, Gomez, Konate, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Williams

Midfielders: Fabinho , Henderson, Milner, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain

Forwards: Salah, Mane, Jota, Firmino, Minamino, Origi