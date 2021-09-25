Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool in Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Brentford, beating Thierry Henry’s own record with Arsenal in the process.

Salah netted the Reds’ second on a wild night at the Brentford Community Stadium , his sixth goal of the season in seven appearances.

The Egyptian has netted in five of Liverpool‘s six games in the Premier League so far, with his effort against Brentford – awarded after a VAR check – extended his scoring run to four consecutive league games.

It was a landmark one for Salah, not only as his 100th goal in the top flight for Liverpool, but also as it saw him move ahead of Sam Raybould as the club’s 10th-highest goalscorer of all time.

? With his 131st goal for the Reds, Mo Salah is now the outright 10th highest scorer in Liverpool history. A tally he reached in just 210 appearances. King. pic.twitter.com/rV8prMwcJU — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) September 25, 2021

One hundred of his 131 goals for the Reds have come in the Premier League, hitting his century in 151 appearances – the fourth-quickest to do so in the league’s history.

Only Alan Shearer (124), Harry Kane (138) and Sergio Aguero (147) have scored their first 100 league goals for a single club faster than Salah.

Rounding off the top five is Henry, who netted his 100th Premier League goal for Arsenal on his 160th outing.

Salah has, therefore, edged ahead of the Frenchman, though he is just behind Henry when it comes to the time it took to score his first 100 goals in the top flight, with two coming for Chelsea.

It is an incredible record for a player who spends the majority of his time on the right flank, not up front, and Salah looks primed to make even more history in the years to come.