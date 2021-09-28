Roger Hunt, the legendary striker who sits second on Liverpool‘s all-time goalscorers list, has sadly passed away at the age of 83.

Hunt joined the Reds from local club Stockton Heath – now known as Warrington Town – in 1958, scoring on his debut a year later as he helped clinch a 2-0 victory over Scunthorpe.

That set the tone for a clinical striker who would go on to score 285 goals in 492 appearances for Liverpool, his last coming in 1969, weeks before he departed for Bolton.

Only Ian Rush has scored more times in the club’s 129-year history, while no player has scored more than his 244 in the league, with Hunt rightly considered one of the finest strikers in the English game.

The club have now confirmed his sad passing, having died peacefully in his home on Monday night, following a long illness.

During his time at Anfield, Hunt won the First Division title twice and the Second Division once, along with one FA Cup and three Charity Shields, and became known as Sir Roger on the Kop.

He was also part of England’s successful side at the World Cup in 1966, scoring three goals on the way to the final, including a double against France to seal top spot in their group.

Rest in peace, Sir Roger. You’ll Never Walk Alone.