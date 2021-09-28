Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
PORTO, PORTUGAL - Wednesday, April 17, 2019: Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring the first goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg match between FC Porto and Liverpool FC at Est·dio do Drag„o. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Sadio Mane can score landmark goal on Jordan Henderson’s milestone night

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Sadio Mane will be looking for a landmark goal on a night that could see Jordan Henderson hit another milestone, with Porto familiar hosts in the Champions League.

Should Mane score tonight, he will join Michael Owen in joint-third place on the club’s all-time European goalscorers list with 22 goals, with only Steven Gerrard and Mo Salah above them.

He will also become only the third Liverpool player to score 20 goals in Liverpool’s premier European competition after Gerrard (30) and Salah (27).

Mane has scored more goals for Liverpool against Porto than any other Reds player (four in four appearances); Roberto Firmino has three goals in four and Salah two in four.

The No. 10 scored a hat-trick on this ground in 2018 – Liverpool third ever away from home in European competition.

 

Hendo’s milestone night

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 15, 2021: Liverpool's Jordan Henderson celebrates scoring the 3rd goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 1 game between Liverpool FC and AC Milan at Anfield. (Pic by Paul Currie/Propaganda)

Jordan Henderson if he plays will become the 27th player in Liverpool history to reach the landmark of 400 appearances in all competitions.

He would also become just the 14th player to play in Europe for the Reds on 60 occasions.

Alisson could make his 50th UEFA club competition appearance. He has played for both Liverpool and Roma on this ground and not lost.

 

Liverpool vs. Portuguese clubs

PORTO, PORTUGAL - Wednesday, April 17, 2019: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates scoring the fourth goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg match between FC Porto and Liverpool FC at Est·dio do Drag„o. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool have won 12 of their 24 meetings with Portuguese opposition, with six draws and six defeats.

In Portugal, they have won four and lost five of 12 visits.

Porto are one of five teams from Portugal that Liverpool have faced – the others being Vitoria Setubal, Benfica, Boavista and Sporting Braga.

The Reds have scored as many goals in their last two visits to Portugal (nine) as they achieved in the previous 10.

 

A good omen

Liverpool are the only English team to beat Porto in Porto more than once and could do it for a third time tonight.

In each of the four campaigns the teams have met, the Reds have gone on to at least reach the semi-finals.

 

Jota’s reunion

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 14, 2021: Liverpool's (L-R) Naby Keita, Diogo Jota and Divock Origi during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 1 game between Liverpool FC and AC Milan. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Diogo Jota scored once in eight Champions League games for Porto, that being in a 5-0 home defeat of Leicester in 2016/17 while on loan from Atletico Madrid.

He played 38 times that season under Porto coach Nuno Esperito Santo, scoring nine goals.

Jota has scored once in two games against Porto, while with Pacos Ferreira in the league in 2015/16.

 

Porto’s unwanted record

PORTO, PORTUGAL - Wednesday, April 17, 2019: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp before the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg match between FC Porto and Liverpool FC at Estádio do Dragão. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Porto’s heaviest-ever home European defeat is the 5-0 they suffered at the hands of Liverpool in 2018 and was the first time in Europe they had ever conceded three goals at home.

They have been drawn against English teams 22 times, and against nine different opponents.

At home against English teams, they have won eight and lost six of 22 games – though the last match (against Chelsea last season) was played in Seville.

The other five defeats in Porto have come in the last nine meetings.

 

Grujic’s rare feat

2ECF3YJ Dragao Stadium, Porto, Portugal. 13th Feb, 2021. Portuguese Championship Football, FC Porto versus Boa Vista; Marko Grujic of FC Porto chases the through ball Credit: Action Plus Sports/Alamy Live News

Marko Grujic could become the second man to first play for and then against Liverpool in the Champions League under Jurgen Klopp after Philippe Coutinho.

He made 16 appearances for the Reds in total (one goal), two of which came in the Champions League in 2017/18 as a substitute.

He was Klopp’s first signing (from Red Star Belgrade for £5.1 million).

 

The referee

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - AUGUST 11: Match referee Sergei Karasev gestures during the UEFA Super Cup 2021 match between Chelsea FC and Villarreal CF at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park on August 11, 2021 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Lukas Schulze - © UEFA)

Sergei Karasev (Russia) has never reffed Liverpool before and taken charge of Porto once (2019/20 vs. Feyenoord).

He was in charge of last month’s UEFA Super Cup final – Chelsea vs. Villarreal.

He has reffed six games this season in all competitions, showing 28 yellows and four reds and awarding three penalties.

 

This season’s scorers

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 14, 2021: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (R) celebrates with team-mate Mohamed Salah after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Porto: Diaz 5, Taremi 4, Martinez 3, Marcano 1, Oliveira 1, Pepe 1, Uribe 1

Liverpool: Salah 6, Jota 3, Mane 3, Minamino 2, Fabinho 1, Firmino 1, Henderson 1, Jones 1, Keita 1, Origi 1, own goals 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments