Sadio Mane harbours “passionate” disappointment for what was a tough season in 2020/21, but Liverpool‘s No. 10 has big goals for the one currently unfolding.

The electric Mane that proved pivotal to Liverpool‘s title success has only been seen in glimpses since, with the winger having struggled to replicate his scintillating best.

Accumulative fatigue from years of non-stop football looked to have caught up to him and the start to the new season continues to throw up more questions than answers over his form.

The 29-year-old has been short on confidence but the hope remains that the return of fans and a summer break will prove revitalising as the campaign wears on.

And when talking with the official matchday programme, Mane made his ambitions known as he looks to put last season well and truly behind him.

“I want to score goals, and set up team-mates, even to score 30 goals. Why not?” Mane said.

“The more the better as far as I’m concerned and my ambition for the team is to win trophies. Everybody is hungry for that.

“I was so disappointed with last season, and passionately so, as I thought I could have done more.

“Whereas I might have been scoring between 18 and 22 goals a season, then on that occasion it was no longer the case so, of course, I was going to be disappointed.”

Mane found the net 16 times last season and his goal tally is already up and running for 2021/22 having scored the second and final goal against Burnley.

And the Reds will need him to push close to his ambitious target of 30 so that Mohamed Salah is not left to shoulder the weight of goalscoring responsibilities once more.