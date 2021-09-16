The feeling of “special European nights” returning at Anfield was not lost on the players as they dished up some drama for the fans before delivering against AC Milan.

The stage was 554 days in the making from one capacity Champions League night at Anfield to the next and Jurgen Klopp‘s men were on hand to tick every emotion in the book.

First, there was the euphoria of the fans making their return and the next giddiness as Liverpool pulled AC Milan apart, with Trent Alexander-Arnold crucial to the opener.

Mohamed Salah then proved he is, in fact, human before Milan hit twice in two first-half minutes to quieten the crowd and see confusion and disbelief settle amongst them.

Then came the comeback, Salah would get his goal to see smiles return in full force before Jordan Henderson lifted the roof off with a rocket as Anfield rose to its feet.

Liverpool never do it the easy way, but where would be the fun in that!

The rollercoaster of a night got the Reds’ Champions League point tally off to the perfect start and the players relished in what was a special occasion.

Champions League nights at Anfield you say, you “can’t beat it” in the eye of Alexander-Arnold, who was also happy to see a familiar face when celebrating the opener:

Always good to see a familiar face after I score ??? support was unreal last night. #YNWA https://t.co/rt7hV9Ou9z — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) September 16, 2021

The “amazing atmosphere” was lauded by the captain, Andy Robertson and Fabinho as they pushed the team “until the end:”

Naby Keita and Curtis Jones were pumped as they got more minutes under their belt and started their Group B campaign with all three points:

Missed this! Felt good being back out there tonight, nothing better than a champions league night at Anfield??. Well done boys +3 pic.twitter.com/EKSkLt4NKG — Curtis Jones (@curtisjr_10) September 15, 2021

While Virgil van Dijk was rested, he would bump shoulders with a legendary figure that is Paolo Maldini:

And James Milner, who was handed minutes for the first time since opening day, hailed the “hard-fought win” and the effort from his captain that finely marked the occasion:

What would a European meeting between Liverpool and AC Milan be without drama anyhow?

Bar the mental lapse, Liverpool were impressive and that Klopp could rotate his side made the night all the more of a success and there will be plenty more of that to come.

And they needn’t wait long to push on as Anfield will once again play host with Crystal Palace the visitors on Saturday, a day where Liverpool have a fourth league win to secure.